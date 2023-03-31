A Woman Just Found Out Her Husband Is Her Cousin & There's No Turning Back After 3 Kids
"New fear 🔓"
Imagine meeting the love of your life, getting married, having three children and building a life with them, just to find out years later that you’re actually cousins.
That’s exactly what happened to one TikToker, and she’s turned to the social media platform to share her story with the world.
TikToker Celina Quinones posted a video showing a picture of her and her husband on their wedding day with the caption over top saying, “married my husband in 2006. Not thinking anything of it, we had 3 kids.”
The next clip jumps to a screenshot of a DNA test result which shows that she shares DNA with her husband, Joseph Quinones from her paternal side of the family.
@realestatemommas
#CapCut My kids and my husband are my everything and we looked passed it. All our kids has 10 fingers 10 toes. It’s a good ice breaker lol
Although that’s a weird dilemma to go through and would send most people into an existential crisis, the Quinones seem to have dealt with it fine.
“My kids and my husband are my everything and we looked passed it,” Quinones wrote in the caption.
“All our kids have 10 fingers and 10 toes. It’s a good ice breaker lol.”
Although Quinones seems to be okay with the fact that she’s related to her husband, a lot of people in the comment section were not so cool with the information.
One commenter wrote, “you couldn’t torture this information out of me. We would have taken this to the grave cuz,” which received over 5,000 likes.
Another user asked, “are you all in Alabama?”
Many people in the comment section pointed out that although the revelation of their being related was a shock to the couple, from an outside perspective, they look a lot alike.
One person commented, “literally you guys look alike,” and another wrote, “I mean you look related.”
Quinones responded to a not-so-nice comment that read “disturbing and disgusting. I’d be embarrassed if I were those kids,” with a follow-up video.
In the video, Quinones wrote, “never sir…you are disturbing…love is love.”
“Yeah, I am happily married to my husband that I didn’t know was my cousin till a DNA test,” continued Quinones’ caption in the video.
“COUSIN PRIDE…he loves me, and I love him. You can live your whole life not realizing you're sinning, so just love.”
In a separate video, Quinones gave a story time responding to a comment that said “I’m sorry, but how please explain???”
Quinones shared that she and her husband are “probably fourth maybe fifth cousins,” and that she found out after taking a DNA test in 2016.
“This was three kids in that I found out that we were related. I did my DNA test, I think in 2016, and yeah, it was devastating,” said Quinones.
She shared that she even contemplated if they were supposed to be together, but after deliberating, they decided it was too late to call it quits.
“It really freaked me out…and I didn’t want to talk about it,” Quinones admits.
It’s a tough situation to be in, and there is no rule book on how to handle finding out that you're related to the person you’re married to, so let's hope this doesn't happen to many more people.