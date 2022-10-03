Netflix's Ontario-Based 'Dated & Related' Siblings Share How They Got Scouted On Instagram
Spoiler alert, hashtags matter!
Instagram may be a place to flex your bomb selfies or #foodgasm-worthy meals, but that's not all the social media platform is good for.
Julia Perfetto, 22, and Daniel Perfetto, 26, ended up on Netflix's new reality dating series, Dated & Related, thanks to a random post.
The Ontario-born siblings represented Canada in the south of France as sibling pairs helped each other fight for love and a $100,000 prize in the villa.
Narcity sat down with the Perfetto siblings to get the scoop on what the show was like, and discovered that their journey to Netflix Stardom started with an Instagram post.
"I had just started a fitness Instagram account. I had maybe 300 followers at the time," Julia told Narcity.
"I was posting my own workout videos but on Christmas day, Daniel and I decided to film a workout video together," she added.
Julia ended up posting the video and she added three hashtags to the caption, including #siblingworkout.
"A casting agent saw it, she wrote a comment on the post and sent us a DM," said Julia. "At the time, they told us it was an adventure show, so we were thinking kind of like Survivor."
The pair had no idea they'd been contacted for a Netflix show, and Daniel even thought the recruiter was fake.
"Julia was getting super frustrated with me because I thought it was fake, and to be honest with you, so did our parents," said Daniel.
Luckily, after a rigorous interview process involving some pretty wild questions, the pair were flown out to France.
It still wasn't smooth sailing, though. When they arrived, the pair discovered that they might not make it onto the Netflix series.
Daniel said they had to meet with four Netflix members for a final interview where they checked to see if they were a "catfish," making sure they looked like their pictures.
"There were over 20 siblings that they went and interviewed and got sent home," said Daniel. "They interviewed Julia and me, and sure enough, luck of the draw again, we made it though."
If you want to check out the new series it's streaming on Netflix now, so you can see the Perfetto siblings in action.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.