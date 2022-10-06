Ontario's 'Dated & Related' Siblings On What It Was Like To Date In Front Of Each Other
Daniel said it was "super weird."
Have you ever flirted in front of your sibling before, or watched them try and pull a move on a sweet honey?
Depending on your sibling dynamic, that could sound like the worst scenario in the world or your typical Saturday night at the pub.
Netflix's new reality dating seriesDated & Relatedleans into that discomfort as pairs of siblings work together to find love (and the occasional hookup) while competing for a $100,000 prize in a villa in the South of France.
Ontario contestants Daniel Perfetto and Julia Perfetto sat down with Narcity and got real about what it was like to date in front of their sibling.
'Dated & Related' Siblings On What It Was Like To Date In Front Of Each Other #shortswww.youtube.com
Is it weird to date in front of your sibling?
Julia's big brother Daniel said the experience was "super weird" and that his dad gave him one rule before going on the show — "make sure you look out for your sister."
"That was always in the back of my mind. You know, even though I wanted to pursue relationships and connect with people, it was always like, ok, make sure your sister is ok," Daniel said.
Daniel said that Julia being the youngest girl on the show also added to the situation since she was interacting with people older than her.
It seems Julia didn't make it too awkward for her brother with the help of production, though.
"I wouldn't flirt with guys in front of him, but I think the production team did a good job," said Julia. "When it was my turn to talk to a guy Daniel wasn't there."
When it came to helping her brother find love, Julia says her brother never made it "super uncomfortable" for her, and she even helped him along in his relationship with Nina Parsijani.
"I think I actually did a pretty good job of being a good wing woman. You saw me trying to navigate him and Nina and, you know, I helped him find his way," she said.
How Daniel stood up for his sister
Drama is bound to happen when love is in the mix, and Daniel did end up sticking up for his sister during their time in the villa. Still, Julia had no trouble setting boundaries when her budding relationship with William Wade got sticky.
In episode seven, a conversation went sour between Julia and William when he called her a "closed book" and asked her to open up more while reminding her that there was $100,000 on the line.
Julia ended their romance, and his behaviour raised some red flags for the siblings about his intentions.
"When Diana came up to me and said 'your sister's crying,' she just ran into the house. I was kind of seeing red a little bit, but at the same time, it was like, you got to be careful. There are cameras everywhere," Daniel said.
Daniel confronted Will and told him not to be "disrespectful" towards his sister or to tell anyone how to act.
Julia said that William apologized and that there are "no hard feelings whatsoever."
So while there are bound to be awkward moments when dating around your sibling, it may be nice to know you have someone in your corner.
If you want to keep up with the drama and see the sibling weirdness for yourself, you can stream Dated & Related on Netflix now.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.