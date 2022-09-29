Ontario's 'Dated & Related' Siblings Share The Netflix Show's Wildest Audition Questions
They asked Daniel to take off his shirt in an interview! 😳
Have you ever had to interview for a job that asked for a little too much personal information?
Ontario siblings Daniel Perfetto and Julia Perfetto made a splash in the villa on Netflix's new reality dating seriesDated & Related, but the path to the silver streaming screen is sometimes lined with awkward questions.
Dated & Related follows single sibling duos (and sometimes cousins) as they attempt to fall in love and wingman each other in a dreamy villa in the South of France– all while competing for a $100,000 prize.
Narcity sat down with the siblings from Ancaster, Ontario, and they dished all about the blush-worthy moments in their interview process leading up to the show.
After being scouted on social media, the Perfetto siblings went through several interview stages before being split up for individual interviews, where things started to heat up.
But at this point, the pair said they didn't know they were interviewing for a Netflix show.
"They asked me a lot of things that I'm actually uncomfortable about speaking," said Daniel. They put him in the hot seat, asking everything from how many girls he had been with to the craziest place he's had sex with someone.
"You know, crazy, crazy stuff," Daniel said.
"Have you ever cheated on someone? Have you been cheated on? Everything from top to bottom in terms of like relationships or dating."
The 26-year-old said he was even asked to take his shirt off in the zoom interview and that it "sketched" him out.
"I'm like, I hope this is a real thing. I hope I'm not getting punked here or something."
While Julia, 22, was asked about her dating history in the interview process, she said her solo questions were a little less steamy.
"They didn't ask me anything that I really felt uncomfortable with. I think they knew they weren't going to get much out of me with those questions. Which is why I was kind of surprised that we got picked for a dating show because we're both kind of like more reserved people."
The series is streaming on Netflix so if you're interested in seeing what dating in front of a sibling looks like you can check it out there.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.