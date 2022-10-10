'Dated & Related' Siblings Julia & Daniel Shared Their Post-Show Relationship Statuses
"You never know what happens in the future."
Folks, get ready to slide into some DMs because Netflix's Dated & Related siblings Julia Perfetto and Daniel Perfetto have updates on their relationship statuses.
The Ontario siblings may have been partnered up during the show, but they sat down with Narcity to tell us what their love lives look like now.
Dated & Related is Netflix's reality dating series where siblings help each other date other sibling pairs in a secluded villa in the South of France, all while competing for $100,000.
*Spoilers*
At the end series, Daniel and the show's Nina Parsijani were in the running for the $100,000, competing to be the couple most likely to make it outside of the villa, whereas Julia and her beau Joey Roppo decided not to put themselves up for consideration and end their relationship amicably.
Daniel and Nina didn't take home the prize money, but the real question is did their relationship last in the outside world?
'Dated & Related' Siblings Julia & Daniel Share Their Post-Show Relationship Statuses #shortsyoutu.be
Are Daniel and Nina from 'Dated & Related' still together?
Daniel and Nina shippers may be heartbroken to know that they would both consider themselves single, according to Daniel.
"The truth is that we haven't seen each other since we filmed the show. So you know, take that in. It's been over a year. We still do talk," said Daniel. "We're in contact, but we have to be fair to each other. We haven't seen each other, so it's very hard to have expectations."
Daniel said that the time difference between them was difficult to navigate but that they still have a lot of respect for each other.
"You never know what happens in the future."
Is Julia from 'Date & Related' Single?
While Julia and Joey didn't make it as an onscreen couple, they are great friends IRL, she told Narcity.
"Being in LA right now, we live actually really within walking distance to Joey and Karina, so we see them almost every day," said Julia.
In terms of her relationship status, Julia is "single" but "open to meeting new people."
"I just feel like I'm always in relationships, so this is probably one of the longest times I've been single."
Dated & Related is streaming on Netflix now.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.