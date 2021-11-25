Trending Tags

Stanley Tucci & John Krasinski Are Brothers-In-Law & That's One TikToker's Happy Thought

They even celebrate Thanksgiving together 🦃

@stanleytucci | Instagram

Just when we thought nothing could be wilder than Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie being sisters-in-law, we get hit with the news that Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski are related through their wives.

Turns out they're both members of the Blunt family through marriage. Krasinki is married to actor Emily Blunt while Tucci is with her sister, Felicity.

TikToker Alexa Shoen had the most wholesome yet hilarious response to that connection, and she ended up catching Tucci's attention with her video.

@alexashoen

Need to calm down? Try my thing. @johnkrasinski #stanleytucci #emilyblunt #felicityblunt

"Sometimes when I'm stressed out about the weight of the world, I can calm myself down by remembering that John Krasinski is married to Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci on the set of Devil Wears Parada met Emily Blunt's sister and now they are married," the TikToker says in the video.

Felicity Blunt is a former barrister-turned-literary agent and the older sister of Emily Blunt. Felicity and Tucci have a son and a daughter together.

Although Shoen claimed that the couple met on the set of The Devil Wears Parada, where Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt were co-workers, Hollywood Life reports that they didn't meet until later.

The two met years after the movie came out, at Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's wedding in 2010. Two years later, the couple ended up getting married themselves.

Tucci took to his Instagram to respond to the TikToker's hilarious video by posting a wholesome polaroid of himself and John Krasinski for American Thanksgiving, followed by Shoen's TikTok video.


His caption read: "HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS 🦃."

