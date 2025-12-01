Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Ontario's new Costco is opening this week and here's what we know about the unique store

You can find thousands of products that aren't available at regular warehouses!

exterior of costco business centre store in canada

Costco store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new Costco store with a gas station is opening in Ontario this week, but it's not like a regular warehouse.

So, here's everything you need to know about the location, including when you can shop there, what you can buy, what membership you need, and more.

Ontario's new Costco location in East Gwillimbury is a Business Centre.

Costco Business Centres are designed for businesses, so you can get thousands of products that aren't available at other warehouses.

Many items come in commercial quantities that are bigger than the bulk-sized products at regular Costco stores.

Costco's new Business Centre is located at 18182 Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury, near the major intersection of Yonge Street and Davis Drive.

It's close to Newmarket, Bradford, Aurora and Uxbridge, and about an hour north of Toronto.

Costco Canada said the opening date for the East Gwillimbury Business Centre is Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The store hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday until January 1, 2026.

After that, the store will close at 6 p.m. every day of the week.

This warehouse in East Gwillimbury is the fifth Business Centre in Ontario.

Along with the recently opened Mississauga Business Centre, there are business-oriented Costco stores in Scarborough, St. Catharines and Glouchester.

You can get bread, dairy items, meat and fish, fresh produce, pantry items, snacks, frozen items, beverages, and more food products at the East Gwillimbury Business Centre.

Also, you can shop for paper towels, napkins, tissues, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies.

Costco Business Centres in Canada have flatware, glassware, and tabletop accessories.

Since these stores are designed for businesses, you can also get small and large appliances like air fryers, mixers, mini refrigerators, tabletop griddles, blenders, food processors, and more.

You can get into any Business Centre in Canada with a Gold Star or Executive membership.

So, if this location is your closest Costco warehouse, you can do your weekly grocery shop there!

Not only can you shop at the new East Gwillimbury Business Centre, but you can also fill up because it has a gas station.

READ NEXT: Mississauga's new Costco Business Centre is open and I couldn't resist buying these 14 items

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

