Summary

Mississauga's new Costco Business Centre is open and I couldn't resist buying these 14 items

I didn't even go there to shop! 👀

loaves of sun maid raisin bread on racks at costco. right: bag of de cecco pasta at costco

Sun-Maid raisin bread at Costco. Right: De Cecco pasta at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

A new Costco store is open in Ontario, and I went through the entire warehouse.

I couldn't resist adding a bunch of products to my cart, even though I wasn't at the Mississauga Business Centre to shop.

Business Centres are different than regular Costco Canada warehouses, so I decided to check out this new store.

As I went through the warehouse and kept seeing items I liked, I had to go get a shopping cart.

So, here are 14 products I couldn't resist buying at Costco's new Mississauga Business Centre.

Parchment paper

person holding pack of kirkland signature paperchef parchment paper at costco

Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

These rolls of Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper are something I always stock up on when I go to Costco.

So, I had to add this two-pack to my cart when I was at the Business Centre.

Toilet paper

packs of cashmere premium toilet paper at costco

Cashmere Premium toilet paper at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At the Mississauga Business Centre, a pack of Cashmere Premium bathroom tissue is $26.99 and comes with 40 rolls.

That works out to a cost of just $0.67 per roll.

Since I never manage to find Cashmere Premium at the grocery store I shop at every week, I put it in my cart.

Cinnamon raisin bread

bags of sun maid raisin cinnamon swirl bread on racks at costco

Sun-Main raisin cinnamon swirl bread at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

I don't buy bread from Costco because the packs are oversized — there are three loaves in one pack — and it doesn't seem worth it.

Mississauga's new Business Centre has Sun-Maid raisin cinnamon swirl bread, which I've never seen at my local warehouse.

I put this in my cart because it reminds me of my grandfather, who loved cinnamon raisin bread and would always have four slices of this toast for breakfast.

Plus, it only costs $9.99 for three 450-gram loaves, which works out to $3.33 per loaf and $0.74 per 100 grams.

Espresso beans

person holding bag of lavazza espresso beans at costco

Lavazza espresso beans at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.99 for a one-kilogram bag of Lavazza espresso beans at the Mississauga Business Centre.

Even with a price breakdown of $2.49 per 100 grams, I added it to my cart because it's cheaper than the coffee at my local grocery store I shop at every week.

Blueberries

person holding pack of blueberries at costco

Blueberries at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Even though I don't like to get fresh fruit at Costco, I made an exception here.

That's because $8.99 is a pretty good price for a 510-gram pack of blueberries.

Frozen berries

bags of kirkland signature frozen berry blend in a freezer at costco

Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend with strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.

I added a bag to my cart because I didn't want to buy all of these berries in bulk-sized packs from the fresh produce section.

Mini tomatoes

boxes of mini tomatoes at costco

Mini tomatoes at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Since it's a Business Centre, you can't get a grocery store-sized or Costco-sized pack of these mini tomatoes.

You have to get the entire crate — and I did!

It costs $11.99 for a 2.72-kilogram crate of mini tomatoes, which works out to $0.44 per 100 grams.

Mini cucumbers

person holding bag of mini cucumbers at costco

Mini cucumbers at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

I haven't seen these mini cucumbers at the regular Costco warehouse I go to.

Rather than getting a full-sized cucumber that I have to cut later, I put this 1.36-kilogram bag of mini cucumbers in my cart.

With a price of $4.49, it costs $0.33 per 100 grams.

Sparkling water

cases of san pellegrino sparkling water bottles at costco

San Pellegrino sparkling water at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Costco store that I go to usually has the one-litre San Pellegrino sparkling water bottles, but I like the smaller bottles.

Mississauga's new Business Centre has a case of 24 bottles that are 250 millilitres each.

It costs $1.12 per bottle and $0.44 per 100 millilitres.

Pasta

bag of de cecco pasta at costco

De Cecco pasta at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

When I saw these huge bags of De Cecco pasta at the Mississauga Business Centre, I immediately put one in my cart.

I haven't seen this pasta brand or a bag of pasta this size at the regular Costco store I go to.

It only cost me $9.49 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of De Cecco penne rigate.

That works out to $0.41 per 100 grams.

Sauce

packs of jars of mutti tomato passata at costco

Mutti tomato passata at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

I used to buy jars of Mutti passata at the grocery store, but now I buy this six-pack at Costco.

Not only are the jars bigger than the ones available at grocery stores, but they're also cheaper because they're in bulk.

It costs $16.99 for six 796-millilitre jars, which works out to $2.83 per jar and just $0.35 per 100 millilitres.

Granola bites

person holding bag of made good granola bites at costco

Made Good granola bites at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At the Costco Business Centre, these Made Good granola bites are available in a bag and a box that's even bigger than the already bulk-sized bag.

I chose the smaller bag because I didn't need a lot of this product.

It costs $13.99 for a bag of 24 sachets that are 24 grams each.

That breaks down to $0.58 per sachet and $2.42 per 100 grams.

Nutella

jars of nutella at costco

Nutella at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.99 for a pack of two Nutella jars that are one kilogram each, which works out to just $0.89 per 100 grams.

I like Nutella better than the Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.

So, I'll always get Nutella when I'm at Costco, even though it's more expensive than the store brand product.

Ferrero Rocher chocolates

boxes of ferrero rocher chocolates at costco

Ferrero Rocher chocolates at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

These boxes of Ferrero Rocher chocolates were near the checkout lanes at the Mississauga Business Centre, and I couldn't resist grabbing one to add to my cart.

When I was at the store, it was on sale for $17.49, which was down from $21.99 for a 600-gram box.

So, it was $4.50 off!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

kirkland signature costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

