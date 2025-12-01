This 2.5 hr train from Toronto takes you to an enchanting riverside village with European vibes
It's a magical spot for a Christmas getaway.
You don't need a car to enjoy a magical small town with Christmas cheer and European vibes. This quaint village is just a train ride away from Toronto and will have you feeling like you hopped on a plane and travelled abroad.
With enchanting limestone buildings, cozy streets, and quaint shops, it's a beautiful riverside gem where you can enjoy a magical weekend escape.
During the holiday season, the destination transforms into a postcard-worthy Christmas village complete with twinkly lights and wagon rides.
St. Marys is a beautiful village perched along the shores of the Thames River. Dubbed "Stonetown," the town is famous for its historic limestone architecture.
There's no need to sit in traffic to enjoy this destination. You can hop on VIA Rail in Toronto and be in St. Marys in just over two and a half hours, making it an idyllic spot for a weekend escape.
Christmas is an extra magical time to visit the destination. St. Marys offers a range of holiday festivities, including the free WinterLights event, featuring over 100 colourful Christmas displays.
On December 5 and 6, you can enjoy the WinterLights Night Market, complete with horse-drawn wagon rides, vendors, glowing lights, and s'mores.
Other holiday activities throughout the season include free festive skating, free horse-and-wagon rides, the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan Tour, and more.
You can also spend some time strolling the old-world streets, popping into the shops and enjoying some holiday shopping in a quaint small town setting.
There are several cozy cafes and eateries dotting the streets where you can warm up with a hot chocolate or a meal.
The VIA Rail train reaches St. Marys in the evening, making it easy to plan a weekend getaway, arriving Friday night and heading back Sunday morning.
If you drive, you can plan a stop in Stratford, a beautiful city located just 20 minutes from St. Marys. Stratford is also magical during the holiday season, with garland-wrapped shops, dazzling lights, and old-world charm.
Whether you're hopping on the train from Toronto or taking a scenic drive through southwestern Ontario, St. Marys makes for an enchanting weekend escape.
Between twinkling lights, charming limestone streets, and festive holiday events, it's a little slice of European magic just a short trip away.
Toronto to St. Marys
Price: $82 + per adult round trip
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.