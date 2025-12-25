Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

The cheapest discount grocery stores in Canada were named and one chain is the clear winner

Canadians prefer stores that price match.

bread on shelves in an aisle at a walmart store in canada. right: exterior of food basics store

Aisle in a Walmart store in Canada. Right: Food Basics store.

Photokvu | Dreamstime, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A few grocery stores in Canada are known as discount retailers, like No Frills and Walmart.

But Narcity wanted to find out the stores that Canadians opt for when it comes to lower prices.

So, we posted on Facebook recently and asked, "Which discount grocery store in Canada do you think is the cheapest?"

According to Canadian shoppers, No Frills is the discount grocery store in Canada with the lowest prices.

Some people said it's because the retailer does price matching.

No Frills has more than double the mentions of the retailers in second place!

It's followed by Food Basics and Walmart, which are tied for second in this ranking.

One shopper commented that Food Basics is the better option than No Frills because No Frills is owned by Loblaw Companies Limited.

Another Canadian said Walmart is actually the cheapest discount grocery store in Canada.

"I've done the comparison, bought the same thing at every store. Then did it again a couple of months later," they said. "Walmart was the cheaper one both times."

After that, FreshCo is third, and Real Canadian Superstore and Costco are tied for fourth.

One shopper told Narcity that Real Canadian Superstore is the cheapest for fresh fruits and vegetables.

"Superstore has by far the best prices and best products," another person commented.

Someone said FreshCo and Real Canadian Superstore are the cheapest because both retailers offer price matching.

Another shopper said Costco and Walmart are the cheapest, so they don't shop at other stores unless those retailers don't have the products they want.

Then, Maxi and Giant Tiger are tied for fifth in this ranking.

Maxi, a discount grocery store chain in Quebec, is the cheapest, according to one shopper.

"I seem to always get a good return for money spent there," they said.

Even though it's not a grocery store, someone said Dollarama is where you can get the cheapest groceries in Canada.

A few Canadians commented that because groceries are so expensive, there isn't a store that's the cheapest.

"They're all rip-offs," someone said.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

