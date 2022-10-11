A Woman Is Roasting Men's Hinge Profiles In Montreal & Some Of Them Are Just 'Putrid'
Attention Montreal guys: fix up your profiles!
A woman is chronicling what it's like to be on dating apps in Montreal, and her reviews of the local men's profiles are absolutely brutal.
Montreal native Dylan Burrows decided to post a video on TikTok about using dating apps in Montreal, and the exact word she used to describe the experience is "putrid."
It started with one video, which has now turned into a series because of its popularity among TikTok viewers, and when you watch the video, you'll understand Burrows' frustrations.
"I've had Hinge for all of two hours, and I'm gonna have to delete it. It's f*cking hell out here," Burrows says in her first video before delving into the prompts on the men's profiles.
One guy wrote "listening to women" as one of his unusual skills, to which Burrows responded with, "Wow, good job, those b*tches are chatty!"
One even wrote, "Believe it or not.. I'm a lover boyyyyyy," to which Burrows had only one thing to say: "go to jail."
One video was obviously not enough, so Burrows decided to make a part two to continue her observations, and it only got better from there.
In her second video, the TikToker exposes a profile which listed "good behaviour" as a green flag in women, and Burrows responded in the best way possible.
While sarcastically pretending to talk to a dog, Burrows said, "sit…stay..good girl," followed by a "shut the f*ck up."
Another person wrote that his best travel story was when he "nearly let [his] friend die in a ditch all alone," to which Burrows had nothing better to say other than a sarcastic "he seems nice."
One guy kept it simple, just writing that he's "weirdly" attracted to women.
"He really knows his audience," Burrows said in response to the prompt. "Bro, if you don't like women, you don't need to force yourself. You can switch the settings. There's men on Hinge."
Another guy's profile listed the random fact that "on Valentine's Day in South Korea, only women give gifts, not men."
"Talk about a guy who knows his audience. What do you want me, a woman, to say to this? I don't give a f*ck… we're in Canada, I want a f*cking gift."
In part 4 of the series, Burrows admits that, at this point, she's only on Hinge for TikTok clout because men's profiles in Montreal keep giving her gold to work with.
In this video Burrows roasts a "fact" that one guy posted about himself: "a lot darling, I'm f*cking normal 2.5% of population type of sh*t."
"I have no goddamn idea what he just said; those are just words. From what I can gather, he's some crazy weirdo, which I'm not a fan of," she said. "This sentence made no sense, so I was sure he was a friend...no, he's English; he's just stupid."
In one profile a man lists his love language as "communication. Don't be a puss," to which Burrows responded, "I'm like major puss right now. I'm so scared of talking to this man."
If there's one lesson to take from her TikToks, it's that things are rough out there in the dating world, especially for people in Montreal.