A Guy's Hinge Profile Went Viral On TikTok For His Kermit Imitation & Ladies Are Loving It
"Keep Ms. Piggy's name out of your f*cking mouth!"
You don't have to use TikTok in order to go viral on it, as one single Brit just found out in the strangest way.
Harry Kersh is enjoying a bit of internet fame after posting a hilarious Kermit the Frog impression on Hinge, only to see it wind up as a viral video on TikTok.
The clip features Kersh repeating Will Smith's now-infamous words after the Oscar slap, with a Kermit the Frog-like twist. "Keep Ms. Piggy's name out of your f*cking mouth!" he shouts in the audio, which was reposted on TikTok.
Now the London resident is getting flooded with comments from TikTok ladies who can't get enough of his sense of humour.
"I've seen a few similar things in the past," Kersh recently told Narcity. "But I didn't really ever imagine that I would be the subject of one of them."
The TikTok was posted by the account @teamfreebritney, run by a girl called Anna, and it's already amassed over 3 million views.
“Changing your Hinge location to London so you can hear the sexy British voice prompts,” read the caption on top of the video, which shows Anna covering her mouth in awe.
The clip then shows a recording of Kersh’s Hinge profile, in which he does his now-famous Kermit the Frog impersonation.
Kersh’s voice prompt starts with him talking in his regular British accent and saying: “OK, here’s what it would sound like if Kermit the Frog had slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars Instead of Will Smith.”
He then jumps into full Kermit the Frog mode, and it's comedy gold.
Girls in the comment section of the viral TikTok couldn’t get enough of Kersh, with some even saying they wanted to marry him.
One user wrote, “may I propose… marriage?,” while another wrote, “Marriage immediately.”
Others were keener on the TikToker marrying him, with multiple people commenting “marry him” in the comment section.
Another user wrote, “I love him, marry him!!! Do it for us, babe!!!”
Kersh said he had no idea that his little joke would blow up like it did.
"I woke up, and a friend of mine from the states actually had sent it to me and said, 'Is this you?'” Kersh told Narcity.
He said he was shocked to learn that so many people were smitten by his impression. He also revealed that he's got a few other voices up his sleeve.
“I have a couple of other impressions, but it was kind of between Kermit or Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb," he said.
"I worried that one might be a little bit too unhinged to get me any dates."
Kersh eventually popped up in the comments on TikTok, where he simply said: “This is ME, hi.”
Although Kersh has seen plenty of marriage proposals in public, he says they haven't exactly translated into DMs. However, that doesn't mean his impression wasn't successful.
“I had one girl reach out on Twitter and ask if I wanted to get a drink. So I might actually meet her for a drink next week,” said Kersh.
So his Kermit the Frog impression might lead to love after all.
But that's none of my business.