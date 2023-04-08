I Asked ChatGPT To Write My Hinge Profile & It Actually Has Serious Game
One question got very heated!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Anyone who has spent any time on a dating app knows how painful the process of getting things set up can be. There's so much pressure to be funny and interesting and writing up a glorified dating resume really is not fun.
Out of laziness and curiosity, I employed AI to help put together my Hinge profile. To get me started, I asked ChatGPT to give me some suggestions for funny Hinge prompts and it actually really came through with the goods.
It gave me a bunch of suggested prompts so I chose the ones I liked the most including: "The key to my heart is a lockpick set" and and "I'm looking for someone who has a secret talent they can show on the first date."
Then I was ready to troll some men online.
Two Truths and a Lie was by far the most controversial
One of the prompts which had the most potential was its answer for two truths and a lie, where it suggested I answer: "I've never seen Star Wars, I've never eaten a taco, I've never skipped an ad on YouTube."
Out of the three, the Stars Wars one was the truth (I know, you don't need to tell me!) and I'd expected that to get the most comments.
Men predictably got riled up by all of those suggestions, but the one that really got them the most heated was a shock to me. It turns out, they really, really hate YouTube ads more than anyone could have predicted.
However, one person also said they never skip YouTube ads and I severely hope it was a joke.
People were also pretty upset about the possibility of having never eaten a taco too.
Another person added that they don't believe any of the options and honestly, I think that's fair.
AI actually came in handy
I was pleasantly surprised by just how well ChatGPT worked for this. If you're a dating app newbie and you hate having to come up with witty answers, AI might actually not be the worst idea.
Even if I wasn't using AI, it taught me a lot about what kind of prompts are really going to generate a lot of responses and it's anything that is going to be in some way controversial.
Maybe also mention not skipping YouTube ads too.