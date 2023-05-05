A Guy Found Out He's Dating His 'Childhood Nemesis' & He's Getting So Much Revenge Advice
People are requesting an update!
Have you ever gone on a date with someone and then realized you had actually met them before?
One man says it happened to him when he realized his Tinder match is actually his childhood nemesis and now Reddit users are pointing out that he can finally get his revenge.
The man shared his story on Reddit on the forum called True Off My Chest, starting with "[I don't care] what anyone says, fate is real."
In the post, he expressed that the "very first person I've ever hated was a girl from my childhood" and explained what happened.
The man says when he was nine years old he was an inpatient at a hospital for "private reasons."
The hospital was far from home which meant he didn't see his parents often and that's why a balloon from his mom was really special to him.
One day he left his hospital ward and ended up getting lost.
"The balloon ended up slipping away and I went after it.... only for this one girl about my age to grab it," he wrote and added that she refused to give it back.
"I was pretty sad cause the balloon was special to me but I eventually let it go even though the grudge has always remained till today."
Fast forward to the present and the man says he's been seeing a woman he matched with on Tinder.
Then on a recent date, the woman was telling him about her past regrets and one included stealing a balloon from a boy years ago.
"She says she would apologize to the boy given the chance. I was shocked, like legitimately shocked."
He says he couldn't believe it at first until she revealed more details and that's when he knew it was the same girl.
However, he didn't tell her he was the boy from her past, instead, he laughed and played it off.
"I genuinely cannot believe the same person who stole my balloon years ago, my one truest antagonist, my villain origin story, has been staring at me right in the face," he wrote on Reddit.
"The worst part is, I don't know how to deal with the grudge now."
He concluded his post by saying he's "waiting for the perfect chance" to tell her so he can "see the look on her face."
Many people have commented on the post and are suggesting how the man should reveal the news to the woman.
"Take her a red balloon on your next date and as you're saying goodbye for the night snatch it and run to your car while yelling 'how does it feel soul crusher,'" one person wrote.
"Gift her a similar balloon and then a few days later take the balloon while she's in the bathroom and run off without saying anything. Leave a note saying: "I got you back now," another person suggested.
On another note, many others say the man should've told her when he found out.
"Why wouldn't you have said it was you right then in the moment. Now it's weird that you waited and the story is unfinished," one Reddit user wrote.
"Bruh that was literally the perfect moment to say 'I know that boy, he is me,'" another comment reads.
Some people are pointing out that the story is missing the best part.
"I'm 100% certain everybody that reads this wishes you would've waited to tell the story until AFTER you told her," another commenter shared and someone replied to it with, "Yep. It’s like reading a book with the last 2 chapters missing."
The man has since updated his post to express that he doesn't actually want revenge over the stolen balloon.
"I didn't tell her at that moment because I didn't think she'd believe me. I do have details that only the both of us could know but I thought I needed something stronger, like a picture of me at that time," he wrote.
Here's hoping the Reddit user posts another update with how the woman reacted because everyone clearly needs to know how the story ends.
