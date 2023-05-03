A Guy Tried To Pick Up A Waitress By Leaving His Number On The Bill & He's Getting Roasted
With all the dating apps out there like Hinge and Tinder, getting asked out by someone in person may seem less likely these days.
That's what a man tried to do after meeting a waitress at a restaurant, but he says it didn't go over so well and now he's being roasted on the internet for his efforts.
The 26-year-old man shared his story in a Reddit post on the popular forum Am I The A**hole.
In it, he wrote that he went out for dinner to a pretty nice restaurant with a few friends and a waitress in her early 20s caught his eye as soon as they sat down.
"I thought she was really cute and had a great sense of style," he wrote. "Her outfit was really unique and just seemed to suit her perfectly."
The Redditor said the waitress was "really friendly and attentive" throughout the night and after a while he complimented her on her outfit.
"I said something like, 'Hey, I just wanted to say that you look really cute tonight and your outfit is amazing. It suits you so well,'" he said and added that the waitress smiled and thanked him for the compliment.
That's why at the end of the night, the man says he decided to write his number down on the receipt in case "she was interested in talking more or even going on a date."
However, he noticed that when he brought it up as he handed her the receipt that she maybe wasn't as pleased this time around.
"I noticed her smile seemed a bit forced this time. I figured maybe she wasn't interested, and that was fine," he wrote.
Upon leaving the restaurant the man says he was roasted by his friends who called what he did "inappropriate" and told him he shouldn't have "put her on the spot like that at her workplace."
"They said it's not okay to hit on service workers who are just trying to do their job."
The man ended his post by saying he didn't mean any harm and thought he was respectful in the situation, but he's now also questioning if what he did was wrong.
Many people responded in the comments and seemed to agree with the man's friends.
"[You're the a**hole] whether you meant to be or not," one person wrote. "Please do not go back to apologize or otherwise contact her, you've already put her in a really uncomfortable spot."
Another person said the Redditor is the reason why they give their baristas a "fake name when asked."
"Nothing like making your server/barista/bartender feel uncomfortable at their job!" they continued in their reply.
Many people seemed to agree that the waitress was being nice because it's part of her job to be.
"Her literal income depends on her being nice to customers - even if they are drooling hounding self-unaware … specimens," one comment reads. "Repeat after me: she doesn’t like you. She is trying to make a living."
"She was nice to you because that’s her job and her service impacts her tips," another Reddit user echoed.
Even though dating and meeting new people can be tough, based on all the reactions, there are boundaries when asking someone out and this man crossed the line.
