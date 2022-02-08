A Woman Found 'GF' Stuff In Her Tinder Date's Bathroom & TikTok Had So Many Thoughts
"I have the absolute worst luck with guys."
TikTok is quickly turning into every cheater's biggest nightmare.
TikToker @maricela_rae took to the app to post a video exposing her Tinder date's cheating ways, after she found his bathroom stocked with female toiletries that she suspects belong to his girlfriend.
The caption over the video read: "So I hung out with this guy, and I always check their bathroom to see if they have a gf and…"
Rae then proceeds to show all the toiletries in his washroom that suggest he's definitely not single and shouldn't be on dating apps.
First, Rae shows a box of pads under his sink — a toiletry that most single guys don't usually put on their shopping list.
Next to the box of pads is a bottle of hair developer — another questionable female product.
Then Rae moves onto the sink counter, which features a few other eyebrow-raising treasures.
She finds two toothbrushes, one being pink. Next to them is a bottle of Herbal Essence hairspray, a fruity scented spray that I'm sure every guy must keep on hand.
But that's not all, folks. As Rae says in the video: "Bro, it gets worse."
She then pans the camera towards the shower, where there is not one but two loofas, and just like the toothbrush, one is pink.
Most TikTok users didn’t even care that she was poking around the guy’s bathroom. They just showed up in the comments for the drama.
“I saw the pads and thought ‘just in case he has [a] female guest’ but the developer feels personal,” one user wrote.
“Pads? Not a red flag,” another said. “Pads AND developer? Red flag.”
Rae goes into more detail about the date in a separate "storytime" video posted to her account.
"I met the guy on Tinder initially. You would think, 'OK, he's on Tinder, he's single," whatever, right?'"
During the date, she says she used his washroom but left her phone behind. That's when she noticed all the female toiletries and became suspicious.
"Just as a safety precaution, I always just make sure to check a guy's bathroom because you know that's where girls have all their stuff," said Rae in the TikTok.
After she left the washroom, she grabbed her phone and went back to the bathroom, and that's when she decided to film his restroom for evidence.
She immediately sent the video to her best friend, as one does.
After leaving the washroom, she made an excuse about having work early the following day and dipped.
As soon as she got to her car, she blocked him on Tinder and Snapchat and hasn't contacted him since.
But Rae didn't just take off without leaving a bit of her own evidence for the other woman.
She sneakily left her hair tie, scrunchie and lipgloss around his place so that if he does have a girlfriend, she can find out that her man brought home another woman.