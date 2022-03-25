A Woman On TikTok Broke News Of Her Husband's Death To His Mistress & The Convo Is Wild
"There is a lot to unpack here" 🤯
If your partner cheated on you and then died, would you let the person they cheated with know he was gone?
A woman says she took on the dreadful task of informing her husband's mistress that he'd died, and she documented the extremely awkward story about it on TikTok.
The TikToker, Bridgette Davis, took to her account to share the text exchange she had with her dead husband's mistress, and it's just as rough as it sounds.
In the video, which has now amassed over 1.9 million views, Davis wrote: "When your husband of 10 years dies, and you have to tell his mistress."
Then she shared an apparent screenshot of the interaction.
The mistress responded to the news with a simple "F***" and then said: "I can't believe this."
"I can't, I'm losing it, I can't do this again. He promised me."
The texts didn't end there. The mistress then asked Davis, "Can I go to be where he's buried?"
A request Davis instantly denied with a "No."
Yikes.
Davis explains in a series of follow-up videos that she knew her husband was stepping out on her, and that he struggled with mental health for many years before he died by suicide.
The videos show she's clearly still struggling with her feelings around the whole thing, and with her feelings toward the "other" woman.
Many on TikTok felt sorry for the mistress, and encouraged Davis to point her to the guy's grave.
"You should tell her where he's buried," one person wrote. "She lost a love too. He wrecked your relationship, not her."
Davis was not having any of it and fired back, saying: "Uhhhh yes, so his WIFE and the one burying him and taking care of his young daughters should be kind to a girl he knew for 3 months. Girl. Bye."
"But did she KNOW? that is pretty important," wrote another user, which Davis answered with a follow-up video, showing that the mistress definitely knew he was married with children.
"You know he was my husband for 10 years, right? That we have two amazing kids together? That I homeschool?" she wrote.
"Yes. I know a lot about things," the mistress wrote. "He needed support. [He] told me him and I were two peas in a pod."
Double yikes.
Davis shared more details about her husband's struggles in a series of follow-up videos, many of which have been watched more than 250,000 times.
On Friday she posted a video to acknowledge just how viral her story has gone, and to explain that she won't be deleting her videos because she wants to keep the conversation going about mental health.
“Mental health makes everyone really freaking uncomfortable, and it shouldn’t, because it’s real,” she said. "And we're not talking about it."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
