kailia posey

Former 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Has Died At Age 16

She was the girl behind the "grin" meme.

Global Staff Writer
Kailia Posey as a child on Toddlers and Tiaras. Right: Kailia Posey in her prom dress.

TLC, Marcy Posey Gatterman | Facebook

Kailia Posey, who starred in the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras as a young girl, has died at the age of 16, according to her family.

Posey's mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, confirmed news of her daughter's death on Monday via a Facebook post. She did not share details of her cause of death, but some online reports point to a car accident.

"I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," she captioned the post.

Gatterman also posted a photo of Posey in her prom dress.

Other photos on Gatterman's page show Posey went to the prom last week with several friends.

A few hours before sharing the news of Posey's death, Gatterman had posted that she was a "proud mother" as her daughter was preparing to graduate "with honors."

Posey is popularly known for being one of the child stars of Toddlers & Tiaras and for her "evil grin" reaction.

She was on the show when she was 5 years old and appeared in just one episode, although that was enough to launch a popular meme.

TLC

Posey continued competing in pageants after the show, and in January, she shared on her Instagram account sharing that she would be competing in Miss Washington Teen USA.

A few days ago, Kailia also launched another Instagram account called @kailiacontortion, where she said she would be sharing more posts of her body contortions.

People have been flooding her Instagram accounts with messages and condolences since her death.

"Sincerest condolences to all family, friends and loved ones 🙏🏼 may she rest in eternal peace 💖✨🙏🏼," said @lenagjokaj.

"Such a talented and beautiful soul ❤️ gone too soon," said @mreddingg.

