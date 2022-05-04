'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey's Family Shared A Heartbreaking Message After Her Death
"She was an accomplished teenager with a bright future."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Former Toddlers & Tiaras reality star Kailia Posey's family has shared more details about her death, which came shortly after her 16th birthday.
Posey appeared in one episode of the TLC show at age 5, and her reaction to a question inspired the now-famous "grinning girl" GIF and meme.
Her family announced her death without sharing details about the cause on Tuesday, but they have since revealed that she died by suicide in a statement to TMZ.
"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," they said to the outlet.
Narcity has reached out to Posey's family for comment.
Her family told TMZ that she won "countless" trophies on the pageant circuit, and that she was looking into a career as a contortionist and was about to become a cheerleader. She was also an aspiring pilot.
"I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone," her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."
Gatterman's previous posts show that her daughter had just celebrated her 16th birthday and attended prom at her high school.
Police told People that there is an "ongoing, multi-agency investigation" involving the death of a minor in Whatcom County, Washington. Authorities said they were looking into the case at Birch Bay State Park.
Her family has set up the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund via the Whatcom Community Foundation, where they aim to gather and provide resources to students who might be going through any type of crisis.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact a local help line, which is available 24 hours a day or consult additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.