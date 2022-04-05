Woman Found Dead After She Was Allegedly Struck By A TTC Vehicle While Lying On The Road
The cause of death is under investigation.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the middle of the road on Tuesday morning. According to police, a TTC vehicle struck the woman, who was allegedly lying on the road when the incident occurred. However, the cause of death is still unknown.
Toronto Police Service Constable Laura Brabant told Narcity that the driver had been heading southbound on Lansdowne Avenue near Lappin Avenue at around 1:25 a.m. on April 5 when they reportedly mistook the woman lying on the road for a garbage bag.
"They swerved to avoid what they thought was a garbage bag on the road and ended up hitting it. The driver turned around and realized it was a person," said Brabant.
COLLISION:\nLansdown Av + Lappin Av\n1:25am\n- Reports of a woman lying on the road \n- Officers o/s with @TorontoMedics\n- Woman has life-threatening injuries\n- Woman, 40's, has been pronounced deceased at the scene\n- Anyone w/info, dash-cam contact @TrafficServices\n#GO627947\n^lb— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1649154552
The woman suffered "fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," however it is still unknown whether the cause of death was from injuries before being hit or a direct result of the collision.
The deceased woman is believed to be in her 40s and is "known in the area," according to police.
The TTC driver called the police and remained on the scene following the collision.
An investigation by traffic services is currently being held to determine the cause of the woman's death and how she ended up lying on the road in the first place.
"Our investigators are currently appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information or dashcam footage to contact police," Brabant said.
This story has been updated.
