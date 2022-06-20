A 32-Year-Old Man Was Hit By A TTC Bus Earlier Today & Died From His Injuries
Police say there were people on the bus during the incident.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A TTC bus hit a 32-year-old man on Monday morning, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) reported in a tweet on June 20 at 6:34 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a TTC bus in the early morning.
According to the tweet, the man was hit at around 12:49 a.m. at Markham Road and Blakemanor Boulevard in Scarborough.
TPS told Narcity that the bus was travelling northbound on Markham Road at the time of the incident and that the man "ended up becoming stuck underneath the bus."
Police say the bus was filled with occupants at the time of the incident and that the young man "suffered fatal injuries" and was "pronounced deceased at the scene."
TPS Traffic Services is investigating the incident and collision, according to police.
Following the man's death, roads were closed for traffic reconstructionists to perform their job and evaluate the scene.
"Obviously, we do close down the roads so our traffic reconstructionists can do their measurements and photograph and examine the scene," police added.
According to a TTC tweet, the regular bus service resumed on Monday morning. Additionally, closed roads in the area reopened as of 7 a.m., TPS told Narcity.
Police were not able to confirm how many people were on the bus at the time of the incident. However, they are asking anyone who "witnessed what occurred to please contact Traffic Services."
