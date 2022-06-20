NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

TTC

A 32-Year-Old Man Was Hit By A TTC Bus Earlier Today & Died From His Injuries

Police say there were people on the bus during the incident.

Toronto Staff Writer
A TTC bus.

A TTC bus.

Geo Swan | flickr

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A TTC bus hit a 32-year-old man on Monday morning, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) reported in a tweet on June 20 at 6:34 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a TTC bus in the early morning.

According to the tweet, the man was hit at around 12:49 a.m. at Markham Road and Blakemanor Boulevard in Scarborough.

TPS told Narcity that the bus was travelling northbound on Markham Road at the time of the incident and that the man "ended up becoming stuck underneath the bus."

Police say the bus was filled with occupants at the time of the incident and that the young man "suffered fatal injuries" and was "pronounced deceased at the scene."

TPS Traffic Services is investigating the incident and collision, according to police.

Following the man's death, roads were closed for traffic reconstructionists to perform their job and evaluate the scene.

"Obviously, we do close down the roads so our traffic reconstructionists can do their measurements and photograph and examine the scene," police added.

According to a TTC tweet, the regular bus service resumed on Monday morning. Additionally, closed roads in the area reopened as of 7 a.m., TPS told Narcity.

Police were not able to confirm how many people were on the bus at the time of the incident. However, they are asking anyone who "witnessed what occurred to please contact Traffic Services."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...