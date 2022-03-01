Editions

ttc

Toronto Man Dead After Being Hit By A TTC Bus On Monday

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Toronto Staff Writer
A TTC bus at Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road.

A TTC bus at Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road.

Google Maps

Toronto police are investigating another tragic traffic incident this week after a man was struck and killed by a TTC bus on Monday.

According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), a 47-year-old man was hit by the transit vehicle on Monday near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road in Scarborough.

TPS tweeted at 12:02 p.m. that the male suffered serious injuries when emergency crews arrived, but an update later confirmed he had died at the scene.

"A 47-year-old male pedestrian was struck by the bus and was pronounced deceased at the scene," TPS media relations officer Sergeant Murray Campbell told Global News.

"Toronto police reconstructionists have attended the scene and are conducting their investigation. The goal here today is to gather all the evidence to determine the factors that occurred today and what caused the collision," Campbell added.

Narcity also reached out to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green who confirmed that the agency is offering emotional support services to the bus driver.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and our operator who will receive emotional supports as required. At this time, nothing else has been determined with respect to the cause and we cannot speculate as to what happened," Green said.

"As always, Toronto Police will be in charge of the investigation on scene, and we will, of course, be fully co-operating. We will provide more information as and when appropriate," he added.

Anyone with further information on the case is being asked to contact investigators.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

