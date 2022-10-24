An 8-Year-Old Child Died In An ATV Crash & OPP Laid Charges Against The Driver
The driver was allegedly impaired.
On Saturday, in a town north of Belleville, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision resulted in the death of an 8-year-old child.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), on October 22, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a "single ATV collision at a residential property on Highway 62 in the Municipality of Centre Hastings," a town just north of Belleville, Ontario.
Unfortunately, an 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.
The OPP's Central Hastings Detachment laid criminal charges concerning the fatal ATV collision.
As a result, a 45-year-old from Centre Hastings, who was driving the ATV, was charged under the Criminal Code with the following:
- Dangerous operation causing death - section 320.13(3)
- Operation causing death - section 320.14(3)
- Operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) - section 320.12(1)(b).
The identities of the 8-year-old child and 45-year-old driver have not been revealed.
The investigation is still ongoing, and the Central Hasting OPP unit is working alongside the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.
In August, OPP said that 259 people have died in collisions, a significant increase from the years before.
The OPP said that the leading causes of death and injury on provincial highways are "distracted, aggressive or impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts or safety equipment."
Other than the hundreds of motorcycle and car collisions, OPP said that "34 people were killed in ATV and marine accidents," in the past year alone.