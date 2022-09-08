OPP Issued Over 1,400 Driving Tickets In This Region Alone Over Labour Day Weekend
Speeding took the cake.
Thousands of Ontarians hit the road over the Labour Day weekend to celebrate summer's end, party, and be appropriately ticketed for their reckless driving behaviours.
On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) revealed the results of one of their long weekend traffic campaigns, which saw West Region officers issue a whopping 1,497 charges.
The lion's share of the charges was in relation to speeding with 941 tickets being issued.
The numbers for the other offences also include the following:
- Impaired Driving: 39
- Distracted/Inattentive Driving: 9
- Failure to Wear a Seat Belt: 62
"Police wish to remind drivers that so far in 2022, 36 people have died on OPP-patrolled roads in seat belt-related fatal crashes across the province," the report states.
Over the last decade, 542 people have died in seat belt-related fatal collisions in the province.
"It only takes a few seconds to buckle up. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision," it adds.
OPP also reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drugs in their system is safe when driving.
Police encourage anyone who witnesses or suspects someone of driving impaired to call 9-1-1 and report it.
In August, Sergeant Kerry Schmidt warned drivers that officers had seen an increase in "every single driving characteristic" that cause death or injury in 2022.
He cautioned that OPP had already been called to 206 road fatalities, adding that thirty motorcycle riders had been killed already this summer.
Other vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and ATV riders, have also been affected.
