OPP Says 229 People Have Died In Collisions In 2022 & Officers Are On Alert This Weekend
They will be "enforcing the rules of the road."
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are keeping a close eye on drivers over Labour Day long weekend as the number of fatal collisions continues to increase.
"OPP officers all across the province are going to be out educating and enforcing the rules of the road. We've had far too many fatal collisions," Sgt Kerry Schmidt said.
\u201c229 people have been killed in road collisions this year. 29% increase over last year. 33 motorcyclists, 9 bicyclists and 17 pedestrians have been killed this year alone. We all need to look out for vulnerable road users. \nHave a great #LabourDay long weekend, and get home safe.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1662047346
229 people have died in road collisions in 2022, marking a 29% increase year-over-year. Of those fatalities, 33 were motorcyclists, and nine were bicyclists.
The latter saw a 350% increase over last year, which saw two bicyclists killed in collisions.
Schmidt warned that the total number of accidents would likely rise in the coming weeks due to an incoming spike in traffic.
"We've seen far too many fatalities, drownings, people out enjoying one last Labor Day long weekend before it's back to school and back to work, a lot of traffic, and we're going to see a lot of increasing volumes of traffic as we get into September."
Last week, OPP warned drivers that officers had seen an increase in "every single driving characteristic" that cause death or injury in 2022.
These behaviours include speeding, impaired or distracted driving, and failing to wear safety equipment like seatbelts.
"We need people to understand how important it is to drive safely, drive responsibly, and share the road this year," Schmidt said at the time.
Investigators found in several cases that the motorcyclist was not at fault but rather the victim of an unaware driver turning into them.