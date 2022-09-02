NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

opp

OPP Says 229 People Have Died In Collisions In 2022 & Officers Are On Alert This Weekend

They will be "enforcing the rules of the road."

Toronto Staff Writer
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. Right: Highway 401

Sgt Kerry Schmidt. Right: Highway 401

OPP_HSD | Twitter, John Tolkovski | Dreamstime

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are keeping a close eye on drivers over Labour Day long weekend as the number of fatal collisions continues to increase.

"OPP officers all across the province are going to be out educating and enforcing the rules of the road. We've had far too many fatal collisions," Sgt Kerry Schmidt said.

229 people have died in road collisions in 2022, marking a 29% increase year-over-year. Of those fatalities, 33 were motorcyclists, and nine were bicyclists.

The latter saw a 350% increase over last year, which saw two bicyclists killed in collisions.

Schmidt warned that the total number of accidents would likely rise in the coming weeks due to an incoming spike in traffic.

"We've seen far too many fatalities, drownings, people out enjoying one last Labor Day long weekend before it's back to school and back to work, a lot of traffic, and we're going to see a lot of increasing volumes of traffic as we get into September."

Last week, OPP warned drivers that officers had seen an increase in "every single driving characteristic" that cause death or injury in 2022.

These behaviours include speeding, impaired or distracted driving, and failing to wear safety equipment like seatbelts.

"We need people to understand how important it is to drive safely, drive responsibly, and share the road this year," Schmidt said at the time.

Investigators found in several cases that the motorcyclist was not at fault but rather the victim of an unaware driver turning into them.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...