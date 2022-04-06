Here's Where Canada's Most Distracted Drivers Apparently Live & What They're Doing Wrong
According to a survey, 90% of people in one province admitted to driving while distracted. 🚗
A new survey has uncovered the provinces with the most — and least — distracted drivers in Canada and the results might make you rethink where you take your next road trip.
The survey, conducted by Leger and reported by insurance comparison website RATESDOTCA, asked motorists across Canada about their driving habits and what they consider unsafe.
Participants were asked if they were likely to engage in certain activities while driving, and whether they thought doing so was safe.
The activities included checking their phone while stopped at a traffic light, looking at and talking to a passenger, making calls on a handheld device, eating or drinking coffee or water while driving, reaching for things, shooting a video on their phone, and more.
From those answers, the report determined which provinces and regions had the most distracted drivers.
According to the report, Alberta had the highest levels of distracted driving. Around 90% of those surveyed said they do one activity from the list of distracted driving activities, while 58% said they're guilty of at least one digital distraction.
Interestingly, the research also found that 50% of Albertans think distracted driving is the leading threat of deaths on the road.
On the other side of things, Quebec had the lowest percentage of respondents who admitted to engaging in distracted driving. Seventy-three percent admitted to doing one distracted driving activity from the full list and only 36% admitted to a digital distraction. The province also ranked among the lowest when it came to engaging in six out of nine listed distractions.
As for Ontario, it ranked third lowest. Eighty-five percent of Ontarians admitted to engaging in at least one distracted driving activity. In the province, the penalty for distracted driving can carry a hefty fine of up to $3,000, six demerit points and a licence suspension, depending on the conviction.
Distracted driving isn't the only danger on the road. Last year, Ontario made the penalties for stunt driving stricter, and those caught doing it could have their licence suspended.
