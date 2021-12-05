Canada Is One Of The Best Places In The World To Take A Road Trip & Here's Where To Go
A new study has ranked it in the global top three! 🙌
If you're planning on hitting the open road in the near future, you might want to stay close to home, because Canada is apparently one of the best places in the world to take a road trip!
According to a study conducted by Holidu published on December 1, Canada ranks third globally when it comes to incredible cross-country road trips.
The Great White North secured the spot due to its outstanding natural beauty in spots like Banff National Park and Moraine Lake out west and Niagara Falls in Ontario, so add those spots to your bucket list ASAP!
The country also scored particularly highly for road infrastructure, according to the online holiday magazine. That's good news, because it means your ride shouldn't be too bumpy.
Canada's "epic roads" like the Sea to Sky Highway and Icefields Parkway were also given a shoutout in the ranking, as well as its iconic cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa and Edmonton.
Beating out Canada in the number one and two spots are the U.S. and Mexico, respectively. Rounding out the top ten list are Malaysia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bolivia, Peru and India.
A variety of factors were analyzed to determine the ranking of the countries. Things like UNESCO World Heritage sites, ranges of landscapes, variety in wildlife, and the number of big cities were part of it, as well as more practical matters, like the quality of the roads and gas prices.
Other very important information that was used to determine the rankings included the average prices of a meal, a cappuccino and a beer.
If you're looking for some ideas on where exactly in Canada to hit up, the best places in the country to visit were revealed earlier this year, and there are definitely some bucket list-worthy places to visit.
Popular destinations like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal made the list, but also less touristy locations such as Gros Morne National Park, Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Whitehorse and Okanagan Valley were included.
With three different coasts to explore and thousands of kilometres in between, there are definitely plenty of beautiful places to see!
