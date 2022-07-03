7 Iconic Road Trips To Take In Canada This Summer For Incredible Views, Food & Adventures
Grab a friend and get ready to hit the road!
There's no better way to see Canada's beauty than with a road trip. The country is home to several iconic routes from coast to coast with tons of landmarks, towns and opportunities to experience Canada's culture along the way.
There are so many dreamy spots you can hit on these drives, with something to discover in every province.
This includes routes that will take you past crystal-clear lakes with turquoise water, as well as trails that will lead you to scenic islands and rocky shores, making these the perfect summer activities.
Here are seven iconic road trips to take this summer for incredible views and adventures.
Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Location: Quebec
Distance: 225 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, or the Magdalen Islands, is an archipelago in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
You'll need to take a plane or ferry to begin your journey, but once there, you can take your time discovering each island and all it has to offer.
Don't miss the hiking trails on Havre Aubert Island, which has the "most extensive" forest on the archipelago, as well as sand dunes and beaches, and the Cape Alright lighthouse, which is so well known it was even featured on a Canada Post stamp!
Cabot Trail
Location: Nova Scotia
Distance: 298 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: The Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island is said to be "one of the world's most scenic drives," and will take you through enchanting valleys, over rolling hills and past stunning coastal views.
It was even listed as the top road trip in Canada and the seventh in the world. Along the way, you can hike the picturesque Skyline Trail, have a staycation at the Keltic Lodge Resort, and try classic East Coast eats like lobster and chowder.
Points East Coastal Drive
Location: Prince Edward Island
Distance: 475 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: PEI's Points East Coastal Drive will take you to stunning beaches, charming harbours and quaint small towns filled with culture.
The beaches you'll encounter on this drive are said to have some of the warmest waters north of the Carolinas, with many boasting red cliffs and white sand.
Be sure not to miss Greenwich in Prince Edward Island National Park, where you can hike along a floating boardwalk and see the biggest sand dunes in the province!
Georgian Bay Coastal Route
Location: Ontario
Distance: 1,350 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: The Georgian Bay Coastal Route will take you through some of Ontario's most scenic islands and shorelines, including Bruce Peninsula National Park, home to the spectacular Grotto swimming hole, and Flowerpot Island, which is famous for its unique rock formations.
Also along the way is Killarney Provincial Park, where you'll find the picturesque Topaz Lake, a swimming spot with "sapphire-blue" water.
Viking Trail
Location: Newfoundland
Distance: 526 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: The Viking Trail is where you'll be able to see stunning mountains and wildlife and get to experience Newfoundland culture. You may even be able to spot an iceberg or two!
The trail begins with Gros Morne National Park, where you'll find land-locked fjords, 2,000-foot waterfalls, and billion-year-old cliffs. Also on the way is L'anse aux Meadows, a reconstructed Viking encampment, and tons of places for whale watching.
Icefields Parkway
Location: Alberta
Distance: 232 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: This iconic journey through Banff National Park and Jasper National Park was rated as one of the top drives in the world by Condé Nast Traveller.
You can stop along the route to see the iconic Moraine Lake, a glacier-fed lake known for its brilliant turquoise blue water, and the breathtaking Athabasca Falls in Jasper National Park.
While you're there, you could also take a dip in the Miette Hot Springs, the hottest hot springs in the Canadian Rockies.
Sea-to-Sky Highway
Location: British Columbia
Distance: 163 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: This popular route will take you from Vancouver to Pemberton, about 30 mins north of Whistler, and should only take a few days to complete.
Along the way is the village of Britannia Beach, where you find incredible mountain views and fjords, and the Sea-to-Sky gondola, which will take you 885 metres above sea level.
