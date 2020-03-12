6 Places In Ontario With Amazingly Clear Blue Water Just Like In The Caribbean
It's never a bad time to start dreaming about that summer sun. Ontario's blue water swimming spots will make you feel like you've jetted off to the tropics.
Boasting crystal clear waters, you'll want to add these stunning locations to your bucket list. Before heading out, make sure you check their websites for local travel updates that may impact your visit.
Little Cove
Address: 240-242 Little Cove Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a stunning rugged shoreline, this hidden cove offers some of the clearest, bluest water you'll find in the province.
Elora Quarry
Price: $9.29 per adult
When: Opens June 7, 2022
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This two-acre limestone quarry is encased by towering cliffs. You can lounge on the beach and float through the bright waters in the summer.
The Grotto
Price: Prices vary
Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Grotto is one of the most popular places in the province to find dreamy blue waters. You can visit a dreamy pool inside a cave and swim in the clear waves along the shoreline.
Topaz Lake
Price: Prices vary
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Killarney Provincial Park, this secret lake boasts some of the bluest waters and most beautiful forest surroundings.
Katherine Cove
Price: Prices vary
Address: 96 Broadway Ave., Wawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: In Lake Superior Provincial Park, you'll find this dreamy cove with clear waters and fine sand. You can also visit Bathtub Island here, which is home to a pool of water warmed by the summer sun.
Canatara Beach
Price: Free
Address: Canatara Beach, Sarnia, ON
Why You Need To Go: With 3,000 feet of soft sand and shining blue waters, this will be your new favourite spot to bask in the sun.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 12, 2020.