ontario swimming holes

6 Places In Ontario With Amazingly Clear Blue Water Just Like In The Caribbean

You'll feel like you're on a tropical vacation in these spots!
It's never a bad time to start dreaming about that summer sun. Ontario's blue water swimming spots will make you feel like you've jetted off to the tropics.

Boasting crystal clear waters, you'll want to add these stunning locations to your bucket list. Before heading out, make sure you check their websites for local travel updates that may impact your visit.

Little Cove

Price: Free

Address: 240-242 Little Cove Rd., Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: With a stunning rugged shoreline, this hidden cove offers some of the clearest, bluest water you'll find in the province.

Website

Elora Quarry

Price: $9.29 per adult

When: Opens June 7, 2022

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: This two-acre limestone quarry is encased by towering cliffs. You can lounge on the beach and float through the bright waters in the summer.

Website

The Grotto

Price: Prices vary

Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Grotto is one of the most popular places in the province to find dreamy blue waters. You can visit a dreamy pool inside a cave and swim in the clear waves along the shoreline.

Website

Topaz Lake

Price: Prices vary

Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Killarney Provincial Park, this secret lake boasts some of the bluest waters and most beautiful forest surroundings.

Website

Katherine Cove

Price: Prices vary

Address: 96 Broadway Ave., Wawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: In Lake Superior Provincial Park, you'll find this dreamy cove with clear waters and fine sand. You can also visit Bathtub Island here, which is home to a pool of water warmed by the summer sun.

Website

Canatara Beach

Price: Free

Address: Canatara Beach, Sarnia, ON

Why You Need To Go: With 3,000 feet of soft sand and shining blue waters, this will be your new favourite spot to bask in the sun.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 12, 2020.

