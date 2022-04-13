8 Ontario Waterfalls Cascading Into Pools That Look Like A Sunny Hawaiian Vacation
Cool off by a misty spray.
If you're craving a tropical getaway, you can get a taste of paradise right here in Ontario. There are magical waterfalls across the province, cascading into picturesque pools where you can sunbathe on the shore.
Pack your bags for an Ontario road trip and enjoy the feeling of basking in the misty spray glistening in the sun. Here are waterfalls you can visit that feature natural pools where you can relax and cool off on a sunny summer day.
Decew Falls
Price: Free
Address: 2714 Decew Rd., St. Catharines, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike down to a hidden waterfall beside a historic stone mill. The calm pool of water at the base of the falls is a popular picnic spot where you can relax near the falls and sunbathe.
Bridal Veil Falls
Price: Free
Address: Bridal Veil Falls, Billings, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find this picturesque swimming hole and rushing waterfalls at the end of a river on Manitoulin Island. There are short hiking trails that reach the falls where you can take in the magical scenery from the natural pool.
Wolf River Falls
Price: Free
Address: Wolf Pup Rd., Thunder Bay, Unorganized, ON
Why You Need To Go: A short but unmarked hiking trail leads to secluded falls near the town of Dorion. You can venture down a steep staircase into a gorge where you can walk right up to the falls and behind them. They are also sometimes referred to as Red Rock Falls.
Sauble Falls
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: 954-962 Sauble Falls Pkwy., Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can access these falls directly from the parking lot, where you'll see families relaxing in the sun and kayaking nearby. There are nearby trails where you can catch different views of the falls and rocky areas to get close and enjoy a picnic next to the falls.
Eugenia Falls
Price: Parking fee, pay via mackaypay.com
Address: County Rd. 13, Eugenia, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 30-metre tall waterfall pours into a pool along a rocky shore. You can hike through the conservation area past historic stone ruins and admire the cascading water fall into a basin below.
Chedoke Falls
Price: Free
Address: Cliff View Park Scenic Dr. & Upper Paradise Rd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: In Hamilton, the city of waterfalls, is this ribbon waterfall that cascades over the escarpment into a pool of blue water. It's not a direct path to the bottom so watch your step.
Princess Louise Falls
Price: Free
Address: St Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These waterfalls are a hidden gem in Ottawa's East end. It's an easy-to-reach spot, and it is getting better known and gaining popularity. You can cool off near the falls and get that perfect bikini pic.
Crystal Falls
Price: Free
Address: Crystal Falls, Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are flat wooden boardwalks where you can view the falls from above, and forested trails to hike. There are multiple routes to get to the base of the falls where they cascade into a pool of water.
