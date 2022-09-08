NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ontario waterfalls

8 Cascading Ontario Waterfalls That Are Even More Magical During The Fall

You won't be-leaf your eyes.🍁

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl sitting by a waterfall surrounded by fall leaves. Right: Webster's Falls during autumn.

Girl sitting by a waterfall surrounded by fall leaves. Right: Webster's Falls during autumn.

@thegreycanvas via @thecuriouscreature | Instagram, @paigedeas | Instagram

Ontario is home to tons of stunning cascades and many look even more magical surrounded by bright fall foliage.

The colourful leaves will be popping up around Ontario soon so it's time to start planning some fall road trip adventures. There are city falls and hidden hike cascades that will be surrounded by these scenes come autumn.

Kakabeka Falls

Price: $12.25+ per vehicle

Address: 4853 Hwy. 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stunning cascade is the second highest waterfall in Ontario and is surrounded by leaves that change colour come fall. There are multiple trails within the provincial park and both the Boardwalk Trail and Mountain Portage Trail feature amazing views of the falls.

Website

Stubbs Falls

Price: $12.25+ per vehicle

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: In Arrowhead Provincial Park you'll find a river rushing over a rock chute creating this mystical waterfall. Stubb's Falls Trail is an easy hike that reaches the falls and there is a picturesque bridge you can walk over for a great view of the water and fall colours.

Website

Eugenia Falls

Price: Parking fee (pay via mackaypay.com)

Address: County Rd. 13, Eugenia, ON

Why You Need To Go: This towering waterfall flows into a rocky gorge and is surrounded by bright pops of colour in the fall. There are many different trails you can follow in the conservation area and one leads to a lookout deck overlooking the glimmering cascade.

Website

Tew Falls

Price: Prices and reservation requirements vary

Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: This is Hamilton's tallest waterfall and it is a gorgeous fall view not far from the parking lot. There are a couple of viewing platforms so you can enjoy different vantage points. It is the starting point of the forested trail that leads to Dundas Peak where you'll find a beautiful valley landscape.

Website

Weaver's Creek Falls

Price: Free

Address: 75 2nd Ave. E., Owen Sound ON

Why You Need To Go: A boardwalk trail leads to a pretty fall view of waterfalls cascading from a creek. The falls are located on private property, so be sure to stay on the path and admire the view from the hiking trail.

Website

Webster Falls

Price: Prices and reservation requirements vary

Address: Websters Falls Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: This massive waterfall is surrounded by hiking trails and beautiful trees that become a colourful spectacle in autumn. The curtain-style falls are one of the most popular in Hamilton and are an ideal spot to see the fall foliage.

Website

Hogs Back Falls

Price: Free

Address: 600 Hogs Back Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: These rushing falls are nestled in an urban park and are just a short walk from the parking lot. You can cross a dam bridge to the other side of the river and admire the waterfalls from multiple vantage points. Come fall, hues of red and orange seem to surround the scene.

Website

Hoggs Falls

Price: Free

Address: Lower Valley Rd., Flesherton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hoggs Falls is hidden along a forested hiking trail that connects to the Bruce Trail. It's about 15 to 20 minutes from the parking lot and you can choose to continue hiking the path or venture down near the base of the falls for a closer look.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...