8 Cascading Ontario Waterfalls That Are Even More Magical During The Fall
You won't be-leaf your eyes.🍁
Ontario is home to tons of stunning cascades and many look even more magical surrounded by bright fall foliage.
The colourful leaves will be popping up around Ontario soon so it's time to start planning some fall road trip adventures. There are city falls and hidden hike cascades that will be surrounded by these scenes come autumn.
Kakabeka Falls
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 4853 Hwy. 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning cascade is the second highest waterfall in Ontario and is surrounded by leaves that change colour come fall. There are multiple trails within the provincial park and both the Boardwalk Trail and Mountain Portage Trail feature amazing views of the falls.
Stubbs Falls
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: In Arrowhead Provincial Park you'll find a river rushing over a rock chute creating this mystical waterfall. Stubb's Falls Trail is an easy hike that reaches the falls and there is a picturesque bridge you can walk over for a great view of the water and fall colours.
Eugenia Falls
Price: Parking fee (pay via mackaypay.com)
Address: County Rd. 13, Eugenia, ON
Why You Need To Go: This towering waterfall flows into a rocky gorge and is surrounded by bright pops of colour in the fall. There are many different trails you can follow in the conservation area and one leads to a lookout deck overlooking the glimmering cascade.
Tew Falls
Price: Prices and reservation requirements vary
Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is Hamilton's tallest waterfall and it is a gorgeous fall view not far from the parking lot. There are a couple of viewing platforms so you can enjoy different vantage points. It is the starting point of the forested trail that leads to Dundas Peak where you'll find a beautiful valley landscape.
Weaver's Creek Falls
Price: Free
Address: 75 2nd Ave. E., Owen Sound ON
Why You Need To Go: A boardwalk trail leads to a pretty fall view of waterfalls cascading from a creek. The falls are located on private property, so be sure to stay on the path and admire the view from the hiking trail.
Webster Falls
Price: Prices and reservation requirements vary
Address: Websters Falls Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive waterfall is surrounded by hiking trails and beautiful trees that become a colourful spectacle in autumn. The curtain-style falls are one of the most popular in Hamilton and are an ideal spot to see the fall foliage.
Hogs Back Falls
Price: Free
Address: 600 Hogs Back Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These rushing falls are nestled in an urban park and are just a short walk from the parking lot. You can cross a dam bridge to the other side of the river and admire the waterfalls from multiple vantage points. Come fall, hues of red and orange seem to surround the scene.
Hoggs Falls
Price: Free
Address: Lower Valley Rd., Flesherton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hoggs Falls is hidden along a forested hiking trail that connects to the Bruce Trail. It's about 15 to 20 minutes from the parking lot and you can choose to continue hiking the path or venture down near the base of the falls for a closer look.
