This Ontario Hiking Trail Leads To A Waterfall That Cascades Into A Glimmering Water Basin
It's part of a waterfall tour.
If you're looking to chase more waterfalls in Ontario, there is a breathtaking cascade only two hours from Toronto that is a bucket list-worthy view.
Hoggs Falls is a stunning waterfall hidden along a forested hiking trail. Whether you want to head directly for the falls and turn back or spend the afternoon working up a sweat, there are a variety of trails to choose from.
It's an easy 15 to 20-minute walk from the parking lot to reach the top of the waterfall where you can decide to keep hiking, turn back to your car or venture down to the basin of the falls.
The infamous Bruce Trail passes through the trail loop so, along with multiple side trail options, you'll need to be mindful of which route you're following. The Upper Side Trail Loop is one such path to take. It's just under four kilometres long and is considered a moderate hike.
The trail portion from the parking lot to the waterfall view is considered easy and is a scenic forested trail along the river's edge. If you continue past the falls, the hiking becomes more rocky and difficult. The way down to the basin of the falls is steep and unstable so you'll want to practise extra caution. There is a rope along the rock face for assistance.
These rushing falls are part of the Grey County Waterfall Tour along with Eugenia Falls, Holstein Dam, Indian Falls, Inglis Falls, Jones Falls, McGowan Falls and Weaver's Creek Falls. These trails are within an hour's drive so you can spend the day waterfall hopping if one adventure just isn't enough.
This waterfall hike is a popular one and Grey County wants to remind visitors that if the parking lot is full, do not park on road to use the trail (it is a safety concern). It is also not recommended to go swimming in the pool at the bottom of the falls.
It is a good idea to visit during non-peak times and to have an idea of alternative hiking trails in the area (hello, waterfall tour). Eugenia Falls for example is less than ten minutes away and you can admire a 30-metre waterfall pouring into a rocky basin.
Hoggs Falls
Price: Free
Address: 170491-172753, Lower Valley Rd., Flesherton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can adventure to stunning waterfalls and get close enough to the basin to dip your feet in and cool off. There are easy short hikes and longer trail loops to choose from.
