This Easy Waterfall Trail In Ontario Looks Like You're Exploring A Brazilian Jungle
The falls are just one minute from parking!🌿
Forget about an intense sweat before reaching a beautiful view, these Ontario waterfalls are easy to reach but the photos will look like you've hiked for hours.
Make sure to add a stop to Inglis Falls on your Ontario road trip. These 18-foot waterfalls cascade over giant rocks into a pool of water and are surrounded by such lush greenery you'll think you're in a jungle rainforest.
You can definitely turn the day into a workout if you choose to, with over seven kilometres of trails available for use in the Inglis Falls Conservation Area. It's not necessary though, the view of these magical waterfalls is only a minute's walk away from the parking lot.
These are the best waterfalls around Owen Sound, and the most visited, so get there early if you want the perfect shot from the viewing platform, through the trees.
It's a great spot for a picnic, to discover new hiking trails or explore some nearby history, including an old grist mill. You can fool your friends into thinking you're exploring the jungle through Brazil with a photo of these picturesque falls.
Inglis Falls
Price: $10 per vehicle
Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's not hard to imagine you're wandering through a jungle once you reach these beautiful waterfalls. They're just a short walk from the parking lot.