9 Giant Attractions In Ontario To Discover On Your Next Road Trip Across The Province
It's all about the journey.🗺
If you've never gone on an epic road trip across Ontario, why not now? Live true to the idea that it's all about the journey, not the destination, and take note of some massive roadside monuments across the province.
From larger-than-life coins to massive animal statues and towering donuts, there are huge landmarks to visit in Ontario. Add in these road trip stops to stretch your legs or grab a snack before hitting the road again.
World's Largest Muskoka Chair
Price: Free
Address: 397 Muskoka Rd. N, Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just out front of Sawdust City Brewing Co. you'll find a massive yellow Muskoka chair, perfect for those sunny day photoshoots. This is the world's largest Muskoka chair, standing at 21 feet tall.
Pink Sunshine Doughnut
Price: Donut prices vary
Address: 439 Brock Ave., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pose next to a massive sprinkle donut that would make Homer Simpson jealous. While you're stopping for the Instagram pic, why not fuel up on some sweet treats.
Wawa Goose Statue
Price: Free
Address: 93 Mission Rd., Wawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The original giant goose was constructed in 1960 as a way to redirect traffic into the local community. You can prepare to take flight with this massive Canadian landmark located near the highway.
Flying Saucer Restaurant
Price: Meal prices vary
Address: 6768 Lundy's Ln., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself to a galaxy far far away in this alien-themed restaurant. Niagara Falls' iconic Flying Saucer restaurant looks like a spaceship both outside and in, so you can get that selfie before and during breakfast.
Canada's Giant Toonie
Canada's giant toonie in Campbellford Ontario.
Price: Free
Address: 55 Grand Rd. #1, Campbellford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a 27-foot toonie in Old Mill Park while visiting the town of Campbellford. You'll feel rich enjoying this massive monument near the water.
Jumbo the Elephant
Price: Free
Address: 65 Talbot St., St. Thomas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Jumbo was a real elephant who brought crowds into the circus, and whose story is a tear-jerker for anyone who knows of his tragic passing. His memory now stands as a giant statue for all to enjoy.
The Big Apple
Price: Free to visit
Address: 262 Orchard Rd., Colborne, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've driven on highway 401 past Colborne, you've likely seen the massive red apple with a sign showing how many apple pies they have sold. Not only can you stop for a photo, but you can shop for sweet desserts and savoury meals.
Mammoth Cheese
The Mammoth Cheese from Canada located in Perth Ontario.
Price: Free
Address: 28 Drummond St E, Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: In the European-looking town of Perth, you'll find a display of the biggest cheese in the world which weighed 22,000 pounds. It was produced here for the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, to promote Canadian cheese.
Big Nickel
Price: Free
Address: 122 Big Nickel Rd., Sudbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore the Dynamic Earth museum in Sudbury and find a giant replica of Canada's 1951 nickel. It's the largest coin in the world and easy to access for photos.