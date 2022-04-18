NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario road trip

9 Giant Attractions In Ontario To Discover On Your Next Road Trip Across The Province

It's all about the journey.🗺

Ottawa Staff Writer
The Big Apple in Colborne Ontario. Right: Canada's giant toonie in Campbellford Ontario.

@tinemeetsworld | Instagram, @klagetsaround | Instagram

If you've never gone on an epic road trip across Ontario, why not now? Live true to the idea that it's all about the journey, not the destination, and take note of some massive roadside monuments across the province.

From larger-than-life coins to massive animal statues and towering donuts, there are huge landmarks to visit in Ontario. Add in these road trip stops to stretch your legs or grab a snack before hitting the road again.

World's Largest Muskoka Chair

Price: Free

Address: 397 Muskoka Rd. N, Gravenhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: Just out front of Sawdust City Brewing Co. you'll find a massive yellow Muskoka chair, perfect for those sunny day photoshoots. This is the world's largest Muskoka chair, standing at 21 feet tall.

Website

Pink Sunshine Doughnut

Price: Donut prices vary

Address: 439 Brock Ave., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pose next to a massive sprinkle donut that would make Homer Simpson jealous. While you're stopping for the Instagram pic, why not fuel up on some sweet treats.

Website

Wawa Goose Statue

Price: Free

Address: 93 Mission Rd., Wawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The original giant goose was constructed in 1960 as a way to redirect traffic into the local community. You can prepare to take flight with this massive Canadian landmark located near the highway.

Website

Flying Saucer Restaurant

Price: Meal prices vary

Address: 6768 Lundy's Ln., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself to a galaxy far far away in this alien-themed restaurant. Niagara Falls' iconic Flying Saucer restaurant looks like a spaceship both outside and in, so you can get that selfie before and during breakfast.

Website

Canada's Giant Toonie

Canada's giant toonie in Campbellford Ontario.

@klagetsaround | Instagram

Price: Free

Address: 55 Grand Rd. #1, Campbellford, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a 27-foot toonie in Old Mill Park while visiting the town of Campbellford. You'll feel rich enjoying this massive monument near the water.

Website

Jumbo the Elephant

Price: Free

Address: 65 Talbot St., St. Thomas, ON

Why You Need To Go: Jumbo was a real elephant who brought crowds into the circus, and whose story is a tear-jerker for anyone who knows of his tragic passing. His memory now stands as a giant statue for all to enjoy.

Website

The Big Apple

Price: Free to visit

Address: 262 Orchard Rd., Colborne, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you've driven on highway 401 past Colborne, you've likely seen the massive red apple with a sign showing how many apple pies they have sold. Not only can you stop for a photo, but you can shop for sweet desserts and savoury meals.

Website

Mammoth Cheese

The Mammoth Cheese from Canada located in Perth Ontario.

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: Free

Address: 28 Drummond St E, Perth, ON

Why You Need To Go: In the European-looking town of Perth, you'll find a display of the biggest cheese in the world which weighed 22,000 pounds. It was produced here for the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, to promote Canadian cheese.

Website

Big Nickel

Price: Free

Address: 122 Big Nickel Rd., Sudbury, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can explore the Dynamic Earth museum in Sudbury and find a giant replica of Canada's 1951 nickel. It's the largest coin in the world and easy to access for photos.

Website

