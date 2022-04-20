11 Giant Roadside Attractions In Canada To Visit For A Hilariously Huge Road Trip
You won't even have to leave your car! 🇨🇦
If you've been waiting for a sign to take a huge road trip across the country, here it is! These giant roadside attractions in Canada are seriously iconic and the best part is that visiting them is totally free.
Canada is a pretty big country, so it's hardly surprising that we have some world-famous landmarks. While many visitors come for the breathtaking natural wonders and renowned national parks, the country is actually home to some lesser-known monuments.
In fact, so many of the world's largest statutes are right here on our doorstep! If you've been dreaming of a quintessentially Canadian road trip like no other, how about visiting gigantic sculptures like Mac the Moose, the Giant Toonie and the World's Largest Sausage?
Mac The Moose
Price: Free
Address: 450 Diefenbaker Dr, Moose Jaw, SK
Why You Need To Go: After a huge battle with Norway over the “world’s largest moose” title, Mac recently underwent a makeover.
He’s super-sized and super-adorable and what’s more Canadian than a totally huge moose, eh?
World's Largest Sausage
Price: Free
Address: Shawchuk St, Mundare, AB
Why You Need To Go: This 42-foot statue is the tallest piece of meat anywhere in the world.
Built as a tribute to a local meat factory, this sausage is seriously huge and is definitely a local landmark.
Not many people can say they’ve seen the world’s biggest sausage, right?
Huge Hockey Stick
Price: Free
Address: 2687 James St, Duncan, BC
Why You Need To Go: Possibly one of the most Canadian things you could pose with is the world’s largest hockey stick and puck.
Built way back in 1985, the 205-foot stick weighs a whopping 61,000 pounds.
The Giant Toonie
Price: Free
Address: 55 Grand Rd, Campbellford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This giant $2 coin is 27 feet high and 18 feet wide, so it’s pretty huge!
Located in Ontario and perfect for selfies, this should be a must-do on any giant statue bucket list.
World's Largest Axe
Price: Free
Address: Landegger Dr, Nackawic, NB
Why You Need To Go: The largest axe on the planet, this random but impressive statue is a must-see.
It was built in 1991 as a tribute to Canada’s lumberjacks and it’s made from 55 tons of steel.
The Giant Perogy
Price: Free
Address: Hwy 28, Glendon, AB
Why You Need To Go: If visiting the world’s largest perogy isn’t on your bucket list — it should be.
This huge monument celebrates the tasty dumplings and is just steps away from the Perogy Cafe, where you can pick up a real one. Yum!
The Beaverlodge Beaver
Price: Free
Address: 506 5th Ave, Beaverlodge, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you’ve seen the massive moose, it’s practically impossible not to pay a visit to this huge beaver.
Located in Alberta, the Beaverlodge sculpture weighs a whopping 1,500 pounds.
Grady The Gigantic Goose
Price: Free
Address: King's Hwy 17, Wawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to the town it's based in, this is one of the most photographed landmarks in North America.
Grady the Goose stands tall at 26 feet high. She’ll also complete your mega-Canadian moose-beaver-goose trio.
World's Biggest Dinosaur
Price: Free
Address: 60 1st Ave W, Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: This giant statue is open daily and is the perfect spot to snap some dino-inspired pictures.
Not only can you take selfies with the huge creature, you can also climb 106 stairs inside the sculpture and enjoy the surrounding views from inside his mouth.
Gibeau Orange Julep
Price: Free
Address: 7700 Decarie Blvd, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Known locally as OJ or The Big Orange, this is an iconic restaurant in Montreal.
It serves a one-of-a-kind orange beverage and is the perfect spot for a late-night photoshoot.
World's Largest Lobster
Price: Free
Address: 229 Main St, Shediac, NB
Why You Need To Go: Located, naturally, in the “Lobster Capital of the World” this massive masterpiece cost $170,000 to build.
While it's a pricey piece of art, it’s perfect for selfies now and it’s a cool sculpture to share an afternoon with.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.