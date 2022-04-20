NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada road trip

11 Giant Roadside Attractions In Canada To Visit For A Hilariously Huge Road Trip

You won't even have to leave your car! 🇨🇦

Trending Editor
A girl standing beside a giant moose. Right: Two girls stood beside a giant axe.

A girl standing beside a giant moose. Right: Two girls stood beside a giant axe.

lalalalauran | Instagramcaitroseallday | Instagram

If you've been waiting for a sign to take a huge road trip across the country, here it is! These giant roadside attractions in Canada are seriously iconic and the best part is that visiting them is totally free.

Canada is a pretty big country, so it's hardly surprising that we have some world-famous landmarks. While many visitors come for the breathtaking natural wonders and renowned national parks, the country is actually home to some lesser-known monuments.

In fact, so many of the world's largest statutes are right here on our doorstep! If you've been dreaming of a quintessentially Canadian road trip like no other, how about visiting gigantic sculptures like Mac the Moose, the Giant Toonie and the World's Largest Sausage?

Mac The Moose

Price: Free

Address: 450 Diefenbaker Dr, Moose Jaw, SK

Why You Need To Go: After a huge battle with Norway over the “world’s largest moose” title, Mac recently underwent a makeover.

He’s super-sized and super-adorable and what’s more Canadian than a totally huge moose, eh?

Website

World's Largest Sausage

Price: Free

Address: Shawchuk St, Mundare, AB

Why You Need To Go: This 42-foot statue is the tallest piece of meat anywhere in the world.

Built as a tribute to a local meat factory, this sausage is seriously huge and is definitely a local landmark.

Not many people can say they’ve seen the world’s biggest sausage, right?

Website

Huge Hockey Stick

Price: Free

Address: 2687 James St, Duncan, BC

Why You Need To Go: Possibly one of the most Canadian things you could pose with is the world’s largest hockey stick and puck.

Built way back in 1985, the 205-foot stick weighs a whopping 61,000 pounds.

Website

The Giant Toonie

Price: Free

Address: 55 Grand Rd, Campbellford, ON

Why You Need To Go: This giant $2 coin is 27 feet high and 18 feet wide, so it’s pretty huge!

Located in Ontario and perfect for selfies, this should be a must-do on any giant statue bucket list.

Website

World's Largest Axe

Price: Free

Address: Landegger Dr, Nackawic, NB

Why You Need To Go: The largest axe on the planet, this random but impressive statue is a must-see.

It was built in 1991 as a tribute to Canada’s lumberjacks and it’s made from 55 tons of steel.

Website

The Giant Perogy

Price: Free

Address: Hwy 28, Glendon, AB

Why You Need To Go: If visiting the world’s largest perogy isn’t on your bucket list — it should be.

This huge monument celebrates the tasty dumplings and is just steps away from the Perogy Cafe, where you can pick up a real one. Yum!

Website

The Beaverlodge Beaver

Price: Free

Address: 506 5th Ave, Beaverlodge, AB

Why You Need To Go: If you’ve seen the massive moose, it’s practically impossible not to pay a visit to this huge beaver.

Located in Alberta, the Beaverlodge sculpture weighs a whopping 1,500 pounds.

Website

Grady The Gigantic Goose

Price: Free

Address: King's Hwy 17, Wawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: According to the town it's based in, this is one of the most photographed landmarks in North America.

Grady the Goose stands tall at 26 feet high. She’ll also complete your mega-Canadian moose-beaver-goose trio.

Website

World's Biggest Dinosaur

Price: Free

Address: 60 1st Ave W, Drumheller, AB

Why You Need To Go: This giant statue is open daily and is the perfect spot to snap some dino-inspired pictures.

Not only can you take selfies with the huge creature, you can also climb 106 stairs inside the sculpture and enjoy the surrounding views from inside his mouth.

Website

Gibeau Orange Julep

Price: Free

Address: 7700 Decarie Blvd, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Known locally as OJ or The Big Orange, this is an iconic restaurant in Montreal.

It serves a one-of-a-kind orange beverage and is the perfect spot for a late-night photoshoot.

Website

World's Largest Lobster

Price: Free

Address: 229 Main St, Shediac, NB

Why You Need To Go: Located, naturally, in the “Lobster Capital of the World” this massive masterpiece cost $170,000 to build.

While it's a pricey piece of art, it’s perfect for selfies now and it’s a cool sculpture to share an afternoon with.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...