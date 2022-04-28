8 Of Alberta's Wildest Roadside Attractions & One Is The World's Biggest Perogy
These are road trip essentials. 🚗
Alberta has some incredible road trips with stunning natural beauty. But everyone knows the key to any great road trip is stopping at any weird and wonderful roadside attractions you can find and luckily, Alberta has plenty of those too.
Whether you're looking to climb into the mouth of a T-Rex, or you just want to see a giant hat-wearing pinto bean, you can find both in Alberta. Across the province, you'll find giant food items and even a UFO landing point.
These are some of Alberta's wildest roadside attractions that you need to visit on your next road trip.
Giant Perogy
Price: Free
Address: Hwy 28, Glendon, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Glendon is a tiny village in northern Alberta, but it also home to a giant perogy. If you're a big dumpling fan, you'll definitely want to stop and snap a selfie. There's also a cafe across the street selling the real thing.
Giant Beaver
Price: Free.
Address: 506 5 Avenue, Beaverlodge, AB.
Why You Need To Go: On Beaverlodge's 75 anniversary, the town decided to mark the occasion by adding a giant beaver. The beaver and log weigh in at a huge 1,500 lbs each.
Gopher Museum
Price: Admission by donation.
Address: 208 1 St. S.W., Torrington, AB.
Why You Need To Go: The museum started as a way to generate tourism in the tiny town of Torrington and it's famous for its collection of stuffed gophers dressed in outfits bikers and hockey players.
World's Largest Dinosaur
Price: $5 per person.
Address: 60 – 1 Ave. W., Drumheller, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Tyra the T-Rex is 4.5 times larger than the real thing and its a must-see if you're on a Drumheller dino adventure. You can climb right up into a viewing platform in Tyra's mouth.
Vulcan Tourism & Trek Centre
Price: Free.
Address: 115 Centre St. E, Vulcan, AB.
Why You Need To Go: The tourism centre in Vulcan should be on any Star Trek fan's bucket list in Alberta. There are loads of attractions to enjoy from a bust of Leonard Nimoy (the actor who played Spock) to a replica of the Enterprise.
The Largest Sausage
Price: Free
Address: Shawchuk St., Mundare, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This huge kielbasa stands at 42 ft tall and is a tribute to the town's local sausage factory. Nothing screams road trip quite like a selfie with a giant sausage.
The World's First UFO Landing Pad
Price: Free.
Address: 4844-5012 53 St., St. Paul, AB.
Why You Need To Go: If you're interested in all things extra terrestrial, you can visit the world's first UFO landing point which is just outside of Edmonton. The site was opened in 1967 and you can also check out the local visitors centre for photos of UFOs and crop circles.
Pinto MacBean
Price: Free.
Address: 206 7 Ave., Bow Island, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Pinto MacBean is the town mascot the Alberta's Bow Island. The character was placed in the town to celebrate the importance of the dry edible bean industry to the town. You're not likely to see a giant pinto bean in a hat anywhere else in the world.