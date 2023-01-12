Conan O'Brien Lost It Over This 'Star Trek'-Themed Small Town In Alberta (VIDEO)
It's not often that small towns in Alberta gain attention in Hollywood, but TV host and podcaster Conan O'Brien was shocked when he found out about one town's Star Trek obsession.
The conversation started when Jill, a fan and guest on O'Brien's podcast Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan, revealed that she lived in Vulcan, a small town in Southern Alberta.
For those who aren't familiar, Vulcans are an alien species made famous in Star Trek. O'Brien's jaw dropped when he found out that rather than ignoring the connection, the town of Vulcan has gone all in with the Star Trek theme.
"I just thought it's just a town called Vulcan, and Vulcan goes back to ancient mythology," he said.
"But you're telling me that the town is leaning into it and it has a Star Trek theme?" he asked.
"I'm from Kirk, Massachusetts and we didn't do it. We didn't lean into this at all. You guys are from Vulcan and you lost your mind."
Jill went on to explain that the town even has a giant statue of the starship enterprise – the spacecraft from the franchise – as well as a museum dedicated to Star Trek too.
According to Jill, the town also hosts "Spock Days" in the summer with people in full Star Trek costumes.
"There'll be Klingons [another alien species] walking down the street but also there's a rodeo at the same time, so there'll be Klingons and cowboys passing each other," she said.
"There'll be Klingons walking down the street, but also cowboys and random Spocks?" O'Brien asked.
Jill said despite where she lives, she actually knows nothing about Star Trek and only moved to the town as her husband grew up there.
"I gotta say you must really love your husband, and what's nice is that he invited you to basically join him in a child's bedroom and call it a town," O'Brien joked.
Despite joking, O'Brien said he'd be down for visiting Vulcan to see it for himself.
So who knows, maybe Vulcan will be seeing a famous face sometime soon?