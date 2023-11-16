This Small Town Is The 'Star Trek Capital Of Canada' & It'll Transport You To Another World
It has it's own spaceship!🪐
A small town in Alberta packs a whole lot of Star Trek references into its borders, from its name to the replica of a Starship Enterprise there to greet you.
The town of Vulcan is actually Canada's official Star Trek Captial, drawing in visitors over the years thanks to its Trekkie relation. The Alberta small town has leaned into the title, although its name was actually a coincidence.
For all the non-Trekkies out there, Vulcans are one of the species on the fictional show. The iconic character, Spock, is part Vulcan — so the town's name is a pretty big deal.
The town of Vulcan decided to own its link to Star Trek in 1995 by making a space-themed tourist stop — which then opened in 1998.
Fast forward to the present day and tourists still flock to Vulcan to see the unique spaceship stop, as well as the many other attractions that are now in the town.
If you just happened to drive by the rural town without knowing its link to the show though, you might be pretty confused. I mean there's a massive spaceship, themed crosswalks, and even little starships on the streetlights.
Even the town's tourism website is Star Trek-themed, with loads of puns encouraging people to "make the Trek to Vulcan."
Although you might feel like you've stopped by another planet when you enter the town, it's actually in Southern Alberta, only about an hour from Calgary.
The tiny town has less than 2,000 people, but their ability to lean into the Star Trek universe has put them on the map.
If you visit you'll get the Trekkie treatment, but if you really want to go all out then visit when the town hosts its Star Trek conventions — the next one taking place in July of 2024.
Live long and prosper.