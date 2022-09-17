7 Quaint Small Towns In Alberta That You Need To Road Trip To This Fall
Check out those golden leaves. 🍂
With fall on the horizon in Alberta, it's time to start planning autumnal adventures to some of the province's most stunning small towns.
These small towns in Alberta are packed with cute coffee shops and golden trees and they make the most stunning fall road trips. All you need now is a pumpkin spice latte, before hitting the road!
Canmore
Address: Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away between the Kananaskis mountains, Canmore has rows of brightly coloured shops, restaurants and coffee shops to explore. You can even take a walk around Policeman's Creek for stunning views.
Lacombe
Address: Lacombe, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can explore Lacombe's charming historic Main St., which even has its own flat iron building. The town also hosts a culture and harvest festival.
Banff
Address: Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Take advantage of exploring the town of Banff outside of its busiest seasons. The town is packed to the brim with adorable shops and restaurants and there are endless stunning hiking trails that are just a stone's throw away.
Drumheller
Address: Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: Drumheller has plenty of gorgeous desert-like landscapes to explore but in the fall, the town transforms with stunning golden larches.
Jasper
Address: Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: The town of Jasper has stunning mountain views and they only get all the more impressive when fall comes around. If you're willing to explore, there are a ton of gorgeous lakes nearby surrounded by golden trees.
Peace River
Address: Peace River, AB
Why You Need To Go: Peace River has a ton of stunning hiking trails that are packed to the brim with fall colours. Once you're done, you can grab a drink at Peace River Brewing and watch the world go by.
High River
Address: High River, AB
Why You Need To Go: The western town of High River has plenty of local artisans and small businesses to explore during the fall. You can also check out filming locations for the series Heartland.