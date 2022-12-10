Locals Are Sharing The Small Towns In Alberta They Would Love To Move To & They're Stunning
These spots look dreamy! 😍
If you've ever dreamed about giving up city life for a cute small town somewhere, you aren't alone. Someone on Reddit asked people to share their favourite small towns in Alberta and they really came through with the goods.
In the post, a Redditor asked Albertans for their favourite small towns in the province they would love to move to "if the cost of housing and job opportunities weren't a factor."
People really came in with their suggestions, shouting out some of the small towns they love in the province and they really are stunning.
Hinton
The small town of Hinton was a hit for Albertans. It sits just outside of Jasper National Park and people said it has everything the town of Canmore has, like shops, nature and mountain views, but with way fewer tourists.
Glenwood
Glenwood came highly recommended for how close it is to the mountains (around 25 minutes). It also has a lot of campgrounds nearby and Redditors said the neighbours are friendly too.
Canmore
The idyllic Canmore also came highly recommended (if you don't mind tourists). It has a ton of cute shops, restaurants and breweries to explore right in among the mountains.
Picture Butte
A Redditor described this Southern Alberta rural community as "charming." The town has tons of cute shops to visit and it also has a tractor museum too.
High River
If it looks like High River is straight out of a TV show, that's because it is. The town plays the backdrop for CBC's Heartland and it has tons of sets you can visit. Redditors also said the people are great.