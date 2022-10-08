9 Ghostly Small Towns In Alberta To Road Trip To This Spooky Season
There's a lot of creepy towns in this province. 👻
Alberta has a ton of gorgeous small towns to explore this fall, but there are also some spookier alternatives for those looking to get in the Halloween spirit on their next road trip.
These towns all have interesting back stories and are packed to the brim with abandoned buildings and some are rumoured to even have a ghost or two.
Wayne
The town of Wayne is home to around 25 people, giving it "ghost town status," according to Atlas Obscura.
Just outside of Drumheller, Wayne is known for being haunted, with the ghost of a pro-union coal miner allegedly taking residence in the town's Rosedeer Hotel.
Rowley
Rowley used to be home to around 500 people, but these days just 9 people (and 15 feral cats) live in the tiny town, according to the Toronto Star.
You can walk down the town's deserted main street and check out different storefronts and grain elevators in the surrounding area. You might even spot some creepy mannequins through the windows.
Bankhead
All that remains in Bankhead is an old mining train and abandoned buildings that date back to the town's heyday when it used to be a mining town.
The area even has an interpretive walk where you can learn about the history.
Frank
The town of Frank is pretty small, but it's also the site of Canada's deadliest rockslide when in 1903, 82 million tonnes of limestone crashed into the town, killing 70 residents.
While you're there, you can explore the Frank Slide museum to find out more about the rockslide and also visit the town itself.
Nordegg
This small town just outside the Canadian Rockies is packed full of history including a museum dedicated to its mining history and a heritage centre.
Etzikom
According to ghosttowns.com, Etzikom became a town in 1914 as the Canadian Pacific Railway made its way across the country. But in 1918, most of its residents died of influenza.
The town now is home to a museum filled with old windmills as well as replicas of old buildings that would have been seen in the 1900s.
Dorothy
You can explore the eerie town of Dorothy and all its abandoned buildings and grain elevators. There are also old vintage cars throughout the prairie town which really give a ghostly feeling.
Orion
The ghost town of Orion is still full of old businesses and homes which you can explore. Many still have furniture and old clothing belonging to people who used to live in the town.
Fort Normandeau
According to Travel Alberta, Fort Normandeau was the original site of the Red Deer community.
Today, you can visit the old fort and find out about the three founding cultures of Red Deer.