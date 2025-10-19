7 haunted places and mystical small towns in Ontario to visit this fall
Spooky season road trip, anyone? 👻
Ontario is well known for its stunning fall foliage and charming small towns, but some places here come with a darker, more mysterious side.
From eerie ghost stories in Canada's most haunted town to spine-chilling legends in unassuming cities, the province is filled with spots where history and hauntings go hand in hand.
This season, you can road trip to some of Ontario’s most mystical small towns and uncover ghostly tales, historic haunts, and maybe even a few unexplained encounters along the way.
Grab your boo (and maybe a flashlight) — here are seven perfectly spooky small towns and cities to visit in Ontario this fall.
Orangeville
Why You Need To Go: Located about an hour from Toronto, Orangeville is a picturesque small town offering scenic views and historic charm. But this cozy spot in Dufferin County is more than just cute streets and cafes — it's also got a "spirited" past.
The town is said to be home to more than a few haunts. Among them is the Orangeville Town Hall, which, in the past, was used as a site for coroner inquests.
According to the town, in the late 1800s and early 1900s, evidence related to suspicious or unlawful deaths was often presented to a judge and jury by bringing the deceased before the coroner for examination. The Town Hall became a location for several inquests. It's also believed that the meat locker for the market would have doubled as a morgue to store bodies during these investigations.
Visiting mediums to the Town Hall have detected at least one ghost. According to the town, a former employee swore he saw a woman's figure descending a set of stairs, but she disappeared before he could speak to her. This spirit is thought to haunt the back seats of the Opera House on the second floor of the Town Hall.
The Town Hall isn't the only spot in town said to house a few spectres. The Greystones Restaurant & Lounge, one of the oldest buildings in Orangeville, is said to have as many as eight ghosts hanging around.
According to the town, staff have reported various encounters and occurrences over the years, such as unexplained noises and moving shadows.
Port Perry
Why You Need To Go: Located in Scugog about an hour from Toronto, Port Perry is a small town known for its picturesque downtown, Victorian-era homes and charming local shops.
It's also said to be home to a few spirits and mysterious occurrences. According to York Durham Headwaters, the Jester's Court Pub and Eatery in Port Perry is haunted — so much so that it was featured in the book Haunted Ontario.
There have been reports of poltergeist activity, including salt shakers being flung across tables, paintings spinning on the walls, and a washroom said to be haunted by a spirit known as the "Lady in Blue."
Witnesses have also reported seeing a little girl often spotted playing on the stairwell of the restaurant leading to the second floor, as well as an angry-looking older gentleman peering down at diners from the window of an empty upstairs room.
But the haunts don't end there. Just outside of town lies the famous ghost road, the setting of many unexplained phenomena.
Legend has it that in the 1950s, a motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and met his end on this road. People have reported seeing a large white light heading down the road, sometimes accompanied by the disembodied sound of a motorcycle.
The road was even featured in an episode of the Canadian television series Mystery Hunters for its unexplained lights. Whether you believe the reports or not, the atmosphere on the road is said to be downright spooky, especially at night.
Elora Fergus
Why You Need To Go: The Wellington County riverside towns of Elora and Fergus aren't just charming spots to visit in the light of day — the towns offer haunted tales and spooky Halloween vibes that make them perfect for a visit this fall.
Nestled on the banks of the Grand River, Fergus embodies its rich Scottish heritage through its beautiful limestone buildings, parks and public gardens, but it's also said to be one of Canada's most haunted villages.
Fergus offers ghost walks where participants can learn about its haunted history, including the grisly end of its town clockmaster, the bagpiper's lament, the famous doctor with a dark secret, the legend of the Ancient Ones and many more stories from the early days of the township.
Book the lantern-guided Fergus Ghost Walk to hear these tales and more mysteries from the haunted village.
Elora, on the other hand, is haunted by several spooky creatures this month. For some Halloween fun, head to Elora for Monster Month, the town's annual month-long celebration of all things spooky.
During the event, you can walk through the town to see many spooky sculptures that decorate the streets. There's also a fall festival, Monster March, cemetery tours, and fun Halloween decor all over town.
Brockville
Why You Need To Go: Home to serene trails, a historic downtown, a beautiful waterfront, local restaurants and heritage gems, Brockville may not seem like a spooky spot. At least, not during the light of day.
According to South Eastern Ontario tourism, the historic Fulford Place mansion in Brockville may house bits of the past that have not fully passed on.
The turn-of-the-century Edwardian mansion was originally built as the summer home of George Taylor Fulford, a medicine entrepreneur.
Fulford’s wife, Mary, was said to be fascinated with spiritualism and the occult, and is said to have hosted many séances after her husband’s untimely death in a car accident.
Former Canadian prime minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, a well-known paranormal enthusiast, is said to have attended the home to participate in several of Mary Fulford’s séances, during which they would "commune with the dead."
Today, it's said that Mary's ghost haunts the mansion. In life, Mary was said to be terrified of thunderstorms, and it has been reported that during storms, banging and pounding on the main entrance doorway can be heard, possibly the workings of Mary trying to escape the storm.
You can visit the home, which is now a museum with rare antiques and original furnishings. Several of the paintings seem to watch your every move — especially, it's said, a portrait of Mary Fulford on the grand staircase.
While Fulford Place is closed for the season, you can still book a tour by telephone or email.
Dundas
Why You Need To Go: Known as one of Ontario's oldest and most charming towns, Dundas offers plenty of spooky spots and creepy legends that make it worth a visit.
Here, you can pay a visit to the ghosts of what was once Ontario's longest-running hotel, the Collins. Built in 1841, the hotel was at one time one of the most prestigious hotels in Dundas. Today, it serves as a brewhouse and restaurant.
In the area, there's also the Hermitage Ruins, a once-lavish estate where an estate coachman met a grisly end.
According to legend, in the 1830s, Hermitage estate coachman William Black hung himself in the stables after he was denied the estate owner's niece's hand in marriage.
He was buried at a nearby crossroad now known as Lover's Lane, where some say they can still hear his cries and even spot his ghost.
Also nearby is the historic Dundurn Castle National Historic Site, where the family of Sir Allan MacNab (a former Canadian premier) is said to haunt the halls.
Reports have been made of ghostly singing, mysterious drafts blowing out candles, objects moving around unexplained, and feelings of chills outside the room of MacNab’s second wife, Mary, where she died of tuberculosis.
You can book a guided tour to explore the supposedly haunted site for yourself.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake is frequently cited as Canada's most haunted town, and is said to be full of chilling legends and reportedly haunted buildings and sites.
One of the most famous, the Fort George National Historic Site, may also be the most haunted site in town. The fort was heavily damaged during the Battle of Fort George in May 1813. Now reconstructed, today, many visitors get more than they bargained for with the price of admission.
According to Niagara-on-the-Lake Tourism, some visitors see the ghosts of soldiers long since passed wandering the old barracks and tunnels, while others see a little girl named Sarah Ann.
Another reportedly haunted spot in town is the Olde Angel Inn, which is said to be haunted by multiple spirits.
According to the inn, a popular local legend dating back to the 1820s tells of a Canadian militia officer named Captain Colin Swayze who was killed at the inn during the American invasion of 1813.
Some believe the ghost of Captain Swayze is fated to walk the inn at night since his untimely death. There have been reports of noises coming from the inn's empty dining room, rearranged place settings and other unusual, unexplained occurrences.
One of the best ways to experience Niagara-on-the-Lake's haunted history is by joining a ghost tour. The popular Niagara-on-the-Lake Ghost Tour by Ghost Walks runs during and after October and takes you through quiet streets as guides share stories of lingering spirits.
Kingston
Why You Need To Go: Home to Canada's oldest maximum security prison and a 19th-century fortress, you can bet that Kingston is home to a fair share of spooks and spirits.
The Kingston Penitentiary is one famed spot in the city with a mysterious and haunted history. Take a tour of the prison and you may catch a glimpse of the ghost of George Hewell, an inmate who is said to have vowed vengeance when he met his end in 1897.
Fort Henry, Kingston's famous 19th-century fortress, is another spot where you may catch sight of a spirit or spectre. Here, you may see the "Wandering Ghost," an artillery brigadier who died when reloading a battery. While the fort is closed for the regular season, you can visit for Fort Fright, the fort's annual Halloween experience, and know that real ghosts may be lurking just around the corner.
Take a Kingston Trolley Tour for the easiest way to hear tales from multiple haunted spots in the city, including the prison, fort, a haunted island, and the "graveyard of Lake Ontario." The 90-minute tours are offered daily until October 31, 2025.
A stunning (and perhaps haunted) accommodation in the area is the Hochelaga Inn. Originally constructed in 1879 for John McIntyre, a prominent Kingston lawyer and mayor, the inn is a stop on the Orignal Haunted Walk of Kingston ghost tour.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.