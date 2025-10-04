Ontario is home to Canada's 'most haunted town' and it's like a mini trip to Salem
Here's where you might spot a ghost. 👻
If you're looking for the perfect spooky day trip, look no further than this small town that's known as the most haunted town in Canada.
Just a short road trip from Toronto, you can visit an old-world Victorian village that's home to ghostly tales, spooky stays, and places where history hasn't fully passed on.
In the Niagara region, Niagara-on-the-Lake is a town known for its charm and scenery, but it also has a darker, more creepy side.
The village is frequently cited as Canada's most haunted town, and is said to be full of chilling legends and reportedly haunted buildings and sites. A visit in the fall, when the leaves change colour and jack-o'-lanterns line the streets, will have you feeling like you're visiting Salem in New England.
If you're brave enough, you can visit some of the reportedly haunted sites.
The Fort George National Historic Site is one of the most famous and may also be the most haunted site in town. The fort was heavily damaged during the Battle of Fort George in May 1813. Now reconstructed, today, many visitors get more than they bargained for with the price of admission.
According to Niagara-on-the-Lake Tourism, some visitors see the ghosts of soldiers long since passed wandering the old barracks and tunnels, while others see a little girl named Sarah Ann.
Some who visit the fort also feel the ominous presence of a being known simply as "The Watcher." You can book a Halloween Ghost Tour at the fort and explore some of its scariest aspects, complete with stories that are "too frightening to be told on the summer tours."
Another reportedly haunted spot in town is the Olde Angel Inn, which is said to be haunted by multiple spirits.
According to the inn, there is a popular local legend that dates back to the 1820s of a Canadian militia officer named Captain Colin Swayze, who was killed at the inn during the American invasion of 1813.
Some believe the ghost of Captain Swayze is fated to walk the inn at night since his untimely death. There have been reports of noises coming from the inn's empty dining room, rearranged place settings and other unusual, unexplained occurrences.
The inn has even captured its resident ghost on camera. You can book a room at the inn for a chance to spend the night with the ghost of Captain Swayze, or visit the hotel's authentic British pub for a haunted dinner.
The Prince of Wales Hotel — a gorgeous Victorian landmark — is another spot said to be haunted by a woman who never checked out.
According to City Experiences, guests in Room 207 at the hotel have reported many strange occurrences, including flickering lights, lingering footsteps, and even a showerhead turning on and off on its own. The explanation, according to some, is a ghost named Molly McGuire.
As the story goes, when American forces laid siege in Niagara-on-the-Lake, a young soldier charged with raiding a wooden house saw a tall, shadowy figure in the second-floor window. Believing it to be a soldier, he delivered a fatal hit.
As the person collapsed, the soldier saw that he had stabbed an innocent, unarmed woman — Molly McGuire. It's said that she was left to die on the floor in the very location where Room 207 now sits in the Prince of Wales Hotel.
One of the best ways to experience Niagara-on-the-Lake's spooks and spectres is by joining a ghost tour. The popular Niagara-on-the-Lake Ghost Tour by Ghost Walks runs during and after October, taking you through quiet streets as guides share stories of love, loss, and lingering spirits.
But the town isn’t just about ghost hunting — it's also one of Ontario’s prettiest escapes. You can spend a day here wine tasting at local vineyards, strolling along the waterfront, or admiring the fall colours.
With its cozy vibes, fall colours and New England feel, Niagara-on-the-Lake makes for the perfect fall day trip or weekend getaway spot in Ontario.
Just be warned: once the sun sets, you might start to see this little town in a whole new light.
