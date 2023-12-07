6 Small Towns & Cities In Alberta You Can Move To With A Cheaper Cost Of Living Than Calgary
These places have lower living wages which means it takes less money to earn a living.
There are so many small towns and cities in Alberta you can move to that have low living wages, meaning you don't have to earn as much to afford the cost of living.
That includes a few places in the province that are cheaper than Calgary if you're looking to ditch big cities for small-town living.
Living Wage Canada, a federally incorporated non-profit that works with living wage campaigns across the country, puts out new living water rates for towns and cities in Canada every year.
If you don't know exactly what a living wage is, it's the hourly wage that a worker needs to earn from their job to cover their basic expenses and actively participate in their community.
The living wage in a town or city isn't the same as the minimum wage — the required minimum wage that all employers must pay workers — provinces and territories mandate.
That means the figures are often very different from each other.
So, the living wage in towns and cities is reflective of what people need to actually be paid by their employer to cover the cost of living in their community.
Living Wage Canada shared that living wage rates are calculated by local organizers and advocates.
New rates are usually released in November each year and so there are now updated living wages for 2023 in towns and cities across Canada, including in Alberta.
These figures are shown in dollars per hour and calculated using a typical 35-hour work week.
For 2023, the living wage in Calgary is $23.70, according to Living Wage Canada.
There are quite a few small towns in Alberta — and small cities too — that have lower living wages which means it's less expensive to afford the cost of living.
So, if you're thinking about moving to a smaller town or city, here are some places with a cheaper cost of living and lower living wage than Calgary!
Brooks
Brooks is a small city in Alberta, with a population of over 14,900, that's about two hours east of Calgary.
It's known as an "oasis" on the prairie and located in a part of the province that ranges from the Canadian Badlands to Lake Newell to Dinosaur Provincial Park and more!
Even though it's a city, Brooks has small-town charm while also offering restaurants, breweries and distilleries, bakeries, coffee shops, locally inspired boutiques and shops, spas and other amenities for residents and tourists.
According to Living Wage Canada, the living wage for 2023 in Brooks is now $19.05 which is $4.65 lower than the living wage in Calgary!
Drayton Valley
Drayton Valley is a small town near Edmonton, just over an hour and a half west of the city.
"Big trees over big buildings. Winding rivers over winding traffic. Drayton Valley is full of tranquillity, adventure, and connection — a community where you’re a somebody," the town said.
It's home to some of Alberta's best cross-country trails, surrounded by the rolling hills of Brazeau County, and between the North Saskatchewan River and Pembina River.
The living wage in Drayton Valley is $19.55 as of 2023. That's $4.15 lower than what you'd need to earn from work in Calgary.
High River
High River is a small town in Alberta that's about 40 minutes south of Calgary with daily views of mountains, prairie skies and golden fields surrounding the town.
"High River is a vibrant, people-first community and the back door to the Kananaskis. Come experience our exciting events, small-town charm, beautiful scenery, and authentic, western hospitality," the town shared.
It's also known as a "hidden gem" community with affordable neighbourhoods.
Living wage for High River is $21.70 as of 2023, according to Living Wage Canada. That's $2 cheaper than Calgary's living wage which is $23.70.
Stony Plain
Stony Plain is a small town near Edmonton, about 40 minutes west of the city.
It's a painted and historic town that's nestled in the Alberta prairies and is known for hospitality, authenticity, walking routes, annual festivals, and more.
Also, Stony Plain is a very artsy town because it has "magnificent" outdoor paintings. There are more than 40 murals located throughout downtown and surrounding areas that have been created by artists from across Canada.
This small town in Alberta even has a Poet Laureate. How fancy!
According to Living Wage Canada, the living wage is $21.10 for 2023 in Stony Plain and that is $2.60 cheaper than what you'd have to earn in Calgary to make a living.
Lac La Biche County
Lac La Biche County is a community that was formed in 2007 when the town of Lac La Biche and Lakeland County amalgamated.
It's located near Edmonton, just a little over two hours northeast of Alberta's capital city.
"Lac La Biche" is a French translation of a Cree phrase meaning "Lake of the Elk" and that namesake is one of the largest bodies of water in Alberta.
Plus, the county is home to more than 150 lakes, along with a lot of rivers and vast expanses of forest.
If you were thinking of moving here, Lac La Biche's motto is "welcoming by nature" and the living wage in the community for 2023 is $21.60.
That's $2.10 cheaper than the living wage in Calgary this year.
Spruce Grove
Spruce Grove is a small city in Alberta that's located near Edmonton, around 35 minutes west of the city.
Known as a vibrant and dynamic city, it boasts a mix of industry, commerce and community that makes it "a great place to live, work and raise a family," according to the city.
Spruce Grove has city conveniences like shops and restaurants along with recreation, leisure and green spaces that make it feel like small-town living.
That includes more than 40 kilometres of all-weather trails connecting many neighbourhoods, playgrounds and parks in the city.
Spruce Grove's living wage for 2023 is $21, according to Living Wage Canada. That's $2.70 lower than the living wage in Calgary for 2023.