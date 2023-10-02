Minimum Wage Went Up In 6 Provinces & Ontario Workers Are Getting One Of The Biggest Raises
Manitobans are also getting a big minimum wage increase! 🤑
If you get paid hourly rates at your job, minimum wage just went up in six provinces across the country so you could be making more money now.
Ontario workers are getting one of the biggest raises in Canada this month along with people in Manitoba and Saskatchewan!
Provincial and territorial minimum wage is typically bumped up in April or October each year which means some places just bumped up hourly pay rates.
So, let's get into which provinces have pay increases this month and how much more money workers will be getting paid.
Minimum wage in Manitoba went up from $14.15 an hour to $15.30 an hour on October 1, 2023, which is a $1.15 raise for workers.
This is the third consecutive wage increase in the province. It went up by $1.55 to $13.50 on October 1, 2022, $0.65 to $14.15 on April 1, 2023.
Manitoba now has one of the highest provincial minimum wages in the country.
Ontario's minimum wage has increased from $15.50 per hour to $16.55 per hour on October 1, 2023.
That's a $1.05 increase for workers in the province.
Even though the province's pay bump got beaten out by Manitoba's this October, the increase still makes the hourly pay rate in Ontario one of the highest minimum wages in Canada.
Newfoundland and Labrador's minimum wage is now $15 per hour, which is up $0.50 from $14.50 per hour.
At this time last year, the province had a minimum wage that was just $13.70 per hour so there's been a $1.30 increase since then!
Minimum wage in Nova Scotia got bumped up from $14.50 to $15 on October 1, 2023.
That's a $0.50 increase for workers in the province.
Also, the minimum wage in P.E.I. went up by $0.50 as well from $14.50 to $15.
Minimum wage in Saskatchewan has increased from $13 an hour to $14 an hour as of October 1, 2023.
That's a $1 raise which is one of the biggest increases — after Manitoba and Ontario — but still not enough to make it one of the highest hourly pay rates in Canada.
If you're wondering about minimum wage increases that happened in other provinces and territories, here's when raises came into effect earlier this year.
Northwest Territories had a pay bump on September 1 while B.C.'s minimum wage went up on June 1 and Quebec's increased on May 1.
The minimum wage was raised in both New Brunswick and Yukon on April 1, 2023.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.