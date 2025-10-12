Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This Ontario destination has dreamy lakeside villages and bakeries bursting with butter tarts

It's a magical fall day trip.

Baked goods. Right: A person standing by a cafe.

A bakery in Ontario. Right: A cafe in Ontario.

@bettys.pies.tarts | Instagram, @vi.jkm13 | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Fall is all about cozy cafes filled with sweet treats, warm cups of coffee, and cute small towns with quaint, leafy streets.

If you're craving a quintessential autumn day trip or getaway, you'll want to head to this destination, where you can find pumpkin-spiced lattes, crimson leaves, and charming bakeries that feel straight out of a storybook.

Kawarthas Northumberland is a scenic region filled with lakeside villages, charming small towns and beautiful fall landscapes. You'll even find one of Canada's most iconic desserts here: the butter tart.

The destination's Butter Tart Tour is a sweet adventure that leads to over 30 bakeries and cafes throughout the region.

According to the website, the self-guided adventure features "stellar local bakeries, charming cafes, and elegant restaurants as well as welcoming resorts and inns across the region, each serving up their take on this Canadian classic treat."

Some highlights along the route include Doo Doo's Bakery, The Little Pie Shack, Dooher's Bakery, Betty's Pies & Tarts, Ste. Anne's Bakery, Silver Bean Café, and more.

You'll definitely want to stop by the Big Apple, an iconic roadside landmark where you'll discover pies, candy, coffee, and, of course, butter tarts.

The tour is even more beautiful during the fall, when the roads are lined with golden trees and the shops offer warm and cozy seasonal specials.

An interactive tour map is available online, featuring all of the butter tart stops along the way.

It's a good idea to check each business's hours of operation before heading out, as some places are only open seasonally.

Kawarthas Northumberland is also home to some enchanting lakeside villages, where you'll find charming local shops and a touch of autumn charm. Spots like Bobcaygeon and Port Hope are especially magical during the fall.

With gooey tarts, cozy villages and fall foliage, the Butter Tart Tour is a magical activity to enjoy during the fall.

Kawarthas Northumberland Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

