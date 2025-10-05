Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This fall spot in Ontario has cozy streets sprinkled with bakeries and crimson forest trails

It's an autumn dream come true.

A fall forest. Right: A person sitting in a cafe.

A provincial park in Ontario. Right: A cafe in Ontario.

Rondeau Provincial Park | Facebook, @lillyturmel | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're craving a fall getaway, you might want to plan a road trip to this charming Ontario spot.

Offering sweet-smelling bakeries and cafes, dreamy trails draped in autumn hues, and quaint small towns, it's an idyllic escape for leaf-peeping, coffee breaks, and cozy strolls.

Chatham-Kent is a magical destination to visit during the fall. The region is brimming with rustic markets, pumpkin farms, scenic orchards and picturesque hikes.

Autumn isn't complete without a warm cup of coffee and a sweet treat — and Chatham-Kent is home to endless cafes and eateries where you can enjoy a cozy autumn outing.

The region's Bakery Trail is a self-guided tour that leads you to quaint cafes and warm bakeries sprinkled throughout the area.

You can find gooey cinnamon buns, sweet butter tarts, freshly baked bread, and steaming pumpkin spice lattes at these spots.

Some top eateries to check out include Big Ricky's Little Bake Shoppe, Maple City Bakery, Pinnell's Bakery, and Crow City Coffee.

The bakeries are dotted throughout charming small towns, so you can enjoy quaint streets and local shops as well.

Another must-see attraction in the area is the stunning fall foliage. Chatham-Kent offers numerous ways to take in the colours, including some beautiful hikes.

The region features more than 55 trails that are blanketed with autumn hues. Some beautiful spots to explore include Rondeau Provincial Park, Clear Creek Forest, Two Creeks Conservation Area, and Wheatly Provincial Park.

You can also head to some of the region's breweries for a crisp drink, or try to find your way out of Thamesville's iMaze for some fall fun.

With cozy bakeries, sweet treats, fall hikes and more, Chatham-Kent is a little autumn wonderland waiting to be discovered.

Chatham-Kent Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

    Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

