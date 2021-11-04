Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Money

Here's How Canada's Minimum Wage Compares To Other Countries Around The Globe

BRB, moving to Australia. 💸💸💸

Here's How Canada's Minimum Wage Compares To Other Countries Around The Globe
Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime, Garry Wolsey | Dreamstime

In October, the minimum wage in four Canadian provinces increased, meaning there's now a difference of $4.25 between the country's highest and lowest minimum wages.

Nunavut has the highest rate, coming in at $16 per hour, while New Brunswick comes in at the lowest, with just $11.75 per hour.

While minimum wage in Canada is determined province-by-province, other countries have their minimum wage decided on a federal basis.

Here's how Canada compares to other countries around the world.

Canada

Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime

Since our minimum wage isn't set on a federal level, it ranges from $11.75 to $16 per hour, depending on which province or territory you live in.

Even though Nunavut has the highest minimum wage in the country, residents also deal with ridiculously expensive daily necessities.

Australia

Garry Wolsey | Dreamstime

In Australia, the minimum wage for the majority of workers is $20.33 per hour, which is around CA$18.71.

That's a whole lot more than minimum wage over here. Fancy a trip to Aus, anyone?

New Zealand

Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime

Similar to their neighbours, New Zealanders make a minimum wage of $20 per hour, which works out to be about $17.68 in Canadian currency.

United Kingdom

Jackiedavies23 | Dreamstime

The U.K.'s minimum wage is 8.91 pounds per hour, and while that may not sound like a lot to us, it actually works out to be roughly $15 Canadian.

USA

Milosz7 | Dreamstime

In the U.S., the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is about CA$9.

It's worth noting that the minimum wage for bar staff and similar roles is a lot less, though. Employers only need to pay workers $2.13 per hour as long as the amount received in tips reaches the federal minimum wage.

France

Capeou | Dreamstime

If you fancy working in France, the minimum wage is 10.48 euros per hour, which works out to be about $15.

Think of all of the delicious pastries you could buy. Yum!

South Korea

Meseberg | Dreamstime

In South Korea, the hourly minimum wage is 9,160 won, which is around $9.60.

Israel

Marina Moskovich | Dreamstime

If you're making minimum wage in Israel, you'll be bringing in 28.49 Israeli shekels per hour, which is about $11.40.

From Your Site Articles

Here's How Much You Need To Make To Afford A Basic Life In Ontario's Cheapest Regions

It might be time to ask your boss for that raise!

Steven Cukrov | Dreamstime, Sian Cox | Dreamstime

City living ain't cheap –well, living anywhere in Ontario isn't cheap, but there are some areas where you can get by with a little less coin.

Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) released Ontario's updated living wages by region on November 1, 2021, and Sault Ste. Marie is the cheapest listed place to live in Ontario, with the lowest living wage rate of $16.20 per hour.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Minimum Wage Is Set To Go Up Next Year But It Still Won't Be The Highest In Canada

Nobody has beaten $16 an hour yet!

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Even with the announcement that Ontario's minimum wage is set to go up next year, it still won't be the highest hourly rate in Canada.

The Ontario government is planning to introduce legislation that would raise the minimum wage in the province from $14.35 to $15 an hour effective January 1, 2022, if it gets passed.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's New Minimum Wage Of $15/hr Still Won't Be Enough To Cover Basic Living Costs

The new minimum wage is set to come into effect in January 2022.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Endostock | Dreamstime

Ontario may be raising the minimum wage, but it's still not enough to meet the basic cost of living.

The Ontario government announced in a press release on November 2 that they will "introduce legislation that, if passed, would raise the general minimum wage from $14.35 to $15.00 per hour effective January 1, 2022."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Minimum Wage Is Increasing In January & You Could See A Raise Of $1,350 A Year

Students, homeworkers, and servers will also get an increase.

FordNation | Facebook, Mirage3 | Dreamstime

Ontario workers who make minimum wage are officially getting a raise for the new year.

In a news conference on November 2, Premier Doug Ford announced that the province's minimum wage rate will be rising to $15 an hour starting January 1, 2022. This change would mean a full-time minimum wage worker could see a raise of $1,350 a year.

Keep Reading Show less