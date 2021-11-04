Here's How Canada's Minimum Wage Compares To Other Countries Around The Globe
BRB, moving to Australia. 💸💸💸
In October, the minimum wage in four Canadian provinces increased, meaning there's now a difference of $4.25 between the country's highest and lowest minimum wages.
Nunavut has the highest rate, coming in at $16 per hour, while New Brunswick comes in at the lowest, with just $11.75 per hour.
While minimum wage in Canada is determined province-by-province, other countries have their minimum wage decided on a federal basis.
Here's how Canada compares to other countries around the world.
Canada
Since our minimum wage isn't set on a federal level, it ranges from $11.75 to $16 per hour, depending on which province or territory you live in.
Even though Nunavut has the highest minimum wage in the country, residents also deal with ridiculously expensive daily necessities.
Australia
In Australia, the minimum wage for the majority of workers is $20.33 per hour, which is around CA$18.71.
That's a whole lot more than minimum wage over here. Fancy a trip to Aus, anyone?
New Zealand
Similar to their neighbours, New Zealanders make a minimum wage of $20 per hour, which works out to be about $17.68 in Canadian currency.
United Kingdom
The U.K.'s minimum wage is 8.91 pounds per hour, and while that may not sound like a lot to us, it actually works out to be roughly $15 Canadian.
USA
In the U.S., the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is about CA$9.
It's worth noting that the minimum wage for bar staff and similar roles is a lot less, though. Employers only need to pay workers $2.13 per hour as long as the amount received in tips reaches the federal minimum wage.
France
If you fancy working in France, the minimum wage is 10.48 euros per hour, which works out to be about $15.
Think of all of the delicious pastries you could buy. Yum!
South Korea
In South Korea, the hourly minimum wage is 9,160 won, which is around $9.60.
Israel
If you're making minimum wage in Israel, you'll be bringing in 28.49 Israeli shekels per hour, which is about $11.40.