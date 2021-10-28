Starbucks Canada Is Raising Minimum Wage & Some Baristas Could Make Over $20 An Hour
All hourly workers will also be getting three paid shifts off a year!
It's going to really pay more to work at Starbucks Canada soon because the minimum wage is being raised for workers across the country.
Hourly starting wages in Canada will be increased to $1 above what the provincial minimum wage is and that means some baristas could make just over $20 an hour depending on where the Starbucks location is.
Also, workers hired on or before January 3, 2021, will receive a 6% to 10% wage increase effective January 2022.
With the new changes to wages, hourly rates for baristas at locations in Canada will range from $13 to $20.45 and hourly rates for shift supervisors will range from $15.85 to $24.95.
Every hourly employee will be getting three paid shifts per year as well to cover sick days or family care. That comes into effect on January 1, 2022.
Starbucks is also giving pay raises to its workers in the U.S. and it's expected that all workers will be earning at least US$15 an hour by summer 2022 with the average pay near US$17 an hour. At that time, hourly rates for baristas will range from US$15 to US$23.
When the exchange rate is factored in, baristas in the U.S. will be making CA$18 to CA$28 with the wage increases!