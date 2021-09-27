Trending Tags

Starbucks Canada Is Giving Away Free Coffee This Wednesday & It's The Best Hump Day Boost

Just make sure to bring a clean, reusable cup.

Starbucks Canada Is Giving Away Free Coffee This Wednesday & It's The Best Hump Day Boost
To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Starbucks Canada is giving out free coffee on Wednesday, September 29 — which also happens to be National Coffee Day in Canada. Woo!

All you have to do is bring your own reusable mug to your local Starbucks and you'll receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee (which is named after the original cafe in Seattle that opened in 1971).

Don't worry, you're totally allowed to bring your own mug to Starbucks in Canada again. Although this was restricted during the pandemic, it's been lifted as of last month to encourage customers to limit their single-use disposables.

You can find a Starbucks near you and enjoy that free cup of joe Wednesday.

Details: To celebrate their 50th birthday which falls on National Coffee Day, Starbucks is giving away free coffee on Wednesday, September 29. This offer is available in cafes only, not the drive-thru or mobile app orders. If you bring your own reusable mug, you can get a free cup of Pike Place in any size up to Venti. What better way to start your day than with a free cup of joe?

